Top Stocks for Today - 6th March 2025

6 Mar 2025 , 07:25 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

TCS: It services company announced that it has entered into a partnership with Vantage Towers for launch of digital service platform aimed at improving the experience of property owners leasing land for installation of telecom towers. The platform will make service processes easy, enhance property owner retention, and bolster telecom site partnerships across Europe.

Wipro: The company announced that it has introduced TelcoAI360, an AI-first services platform. It is designed to help telecom operators technology solutions while enhancing customer experience at slashed prices. TelcoAI360 is aimed at streamlining operations, strengthening security, and improvising network performance for telecom providers.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company stated that it has received final United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for marketing Dasatinib tablets in a variety of vials. The tablets shall be available in 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. The launched drug is a generic version of Sprycel Tablets.

RPP Infra Projects: The company stated that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a contract worth ₹80.98 Crore, including taxes (GST). The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has awarded the contract. The project is for improvisation of water supply infrastructure under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam initiative in Tamil Nadu. 

Galaxy Surfactants: The company announced a strategic collaboration with a global customer for providing engineering, procurement, and construction services (EPC). 

