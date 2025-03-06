RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

RPP Infra Projects Ltd has received a contract from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for a value of ₹80.98 crore (including GST).

The project falls under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam initiative, aimed at enhancing water supply infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. These tanks will improve both seasonal storage capacity and distribution efficiency. Water stations will be established for the continuous water supply in areas.

New feeder mains will be laid to improve water connectivity and ensure optimal distribution to multiple places. Old PVC water mains will be replaced by new pipelines to reinforce the entire water supply network.

A number of other depots within areas IV and V will account for renewal and reinforcement of water mains of different sizes. The agreement also covers stormwater drainage works in the Kovalam Basin that will come under the KfW funding initiative.

The drainage work is set to cover many roads in Zone 15 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The work includes several components to help improve the overall system of supply and drainage of water across the region. The estimated delivery of the project is 12 months.