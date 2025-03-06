iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

6 Mar 2025 , 01:46 PM

RPP Infra Projects Ltd has received a contract from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for a value of ₹80.98 crore (including GST).

The project falls under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam initiative, aimed at enhancing water supply infrastructure in Tamil Nadu. These tanks will improve both seasonal storage capacity and distribution efficiency. Water stations will be established for the continuous water supply in areas.

New feeder mains will be laid to improve water connectivity and ensure optimal distribution to multiple places. Old PVC water mains will be replaced by new pipelines to reinforce the entire water supply network.

A number of other depots within areas IV and V will account for renewal and reinforcement of water mains of different sizes. The agreement also covers stormwater drainage works in the Kovalam Basin that will come under the KfW funding initiative.

The drainage work is set to cover many roads in Zone 15 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The work includes several components to help improve the overall system of supply and drainage of water across the region. The estimated delivery of the project is 12 months.

Related Tags

  • Chennai
  • Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
  • RPP Infra
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Water Supply Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|03:27 PM
RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

RPP Infra Wins ₹80.98 Crore Water Supply Project in Chennai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|01:46 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 6, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 6, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|01:34 PM
Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

Galaxy Surfactants zooms ~5% on partnership for EPC services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|12:31 PM
Bharat Forge arm inks pact with Taiwan-based manufacturing firm

Bharat Forge arm inks pact with Taiwan-based manufacturing firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Mar 2025|12:29 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.