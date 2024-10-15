iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RPP Infra Projects Ltd Key Ratios

182.5
(2.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:14:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RPP Infra Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.48

20.21

36.24

16.41

Op profit growth

-35.23

-14.43

34.3

6.33

EBIT growth

-27.09

-12.62

36.32

3.7

Net profit growth

-14.64

56.28

-49.01

18.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.01

9.25

13

13.19

EBIT margin

8

9.38

12.91

12.9

Net profit margin

3.02

3.02

2.32

6.22

RoCE

10.82

15.56

19.21

16.53

RoNW

1.41

1.88

1.35

2.87

RoA

1.02

1.25

0.86

1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.55

8.04

5.14

10.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

3.96

4.86

2.13

7.84

Book value per share

121.12

115.8

97.27

92.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.51

2.86

39.38

20.14

P/CEPS

10.76

4.73

94.73

25.87

P/B

0.35

0.19

2.08

2.19

EV/EBIDTA

4.86

1.79

9.24

12.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.92

-46.03

-74.28

-25.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

113.95

86.59

131.03

202.16

Inventory days

12.71

12.81

8.03

3.65

Creditor days

-94.09

-66.65

-90.21

-123.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.16

-2.48

-3.34

-2.81

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.17

0.23

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

2.66

0.81

0.8

1.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.81

-25.96

-32.6

-25.98

Employee costs

-2.13

-2.23

-1.79

-1.74

Other costs

-67.03

-62.54

-52.58

-59.07

RPP Infra Proj. : related Articles

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|03:10 PM

The Alibag Bypass Road (Pen Road Junction to Revdanda Bridge Road) will see the construction of a concrete pavement road.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR RPP Infra Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.