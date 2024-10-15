Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.48
20.21
36.24
16.41
Op profit growth
-35.23
-14.43
34.3
6.33
EBIT growth
-27.09
-12.62
36.32
3.7
Net profit growth
-14.64
56.28
-49.01
18.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.01
9.25
13
13.19
EBIT margin
8
9.38
12.91
12.9
Net profit margin
3.02
3.02
2.32
6.22
RoCE
10.82
15.56
19.21
16.53
RoNW
1.41
1.88
1.35
2.87
RoA
1.02
1.25
0.86
1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.55
8.04
5.14
10.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
3.96
4.86
2.13
7.84
Book value per share
121.12
115.8
97.27
92.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.51
2.86
39.38
20.14
P/CEPS
10.76
4.73
94.73
25.87
P/B
0.35
0.19
2.08
2.19
EV/EBIDTA
4.86
1.79
9.24
12.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.92
-46.03
-74.28
-25.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
113.95
86.59
131.03
202.16
Inventory days
12.71
12.81
8.03
3.65
Creditor days
-94.09
-66.65
-90.21
-123.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.16
-2.48
-3.34
-2.81
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.17
0.23
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
2.66
0.81
0.8
1.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.81
-25.96
-32.6
-25.98
Employee costs
-2.13
-2.23
-1.79
-1.74
Other costs
-67.03
-62.54
-52.58
-59.07
