RPP Infra Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

189.48
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

477.9

575.69

499.13

366.34

yoy growth (%)

-16.98

15.33

36.24

16.41

Raw materials

-122.22

-155.81

-162.76

-95.2

As % of sales

25.57

27.06

32.6

25.98

Employee costs

-10.94

-13.41

-8.98

-6.37

As % of sales

2.28

2.32

1.79

1.73

Other costs

-308.72

-351.46

-261.33

-214.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.59

61.05

52.35

58.56

Operating profit

36.01

55.01

66.06

50.23

OPM

7.53

9.55

13.23

13.71

Depreciation

-6.11

-7.16

-6.79

-5.05

Interest expense

-18.95

-22.68

-18.57

-16.71

Other income

11.2

9.62

6.34

3.13

Profit before tax

22.15

34.79

47.04

31.6

Taxes

-6.63

-15.49

-33.56

-7.69

Tax rate

-29.91

-44.52

-71.34

-24.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.52

19.3

13.48

23.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.53

19.3

13.48

23.9

yoy growth (%)

-19.53

43.17

-43.62

15.67

NPM

3.24

3.35

2.7

6.52

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

15 Oct 2024|03:10 PM

The Alibag Bypass Road (Pen Road Junction to Revdanda Bridge Road) will see the construction of a concrete pavement road.

Read More

