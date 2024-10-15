Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
477.9
575.69
499.13
366.34
yoy growth (%)
-16.98
15.33
36.24
16.41
Raw materials
-122.22
-155.81
-162.76
-95.2
As % of sales
25.57
27.06
32.6
25.98
Employee costs
-10.94
-13.41
-8.98
-6.37
As % of sales
2.28
2.32
1.79
1.73
Other costs
-308.72
-351.46
-261.33
-214.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.59
61.05
52.35
58.56
Operating profit
36.01
55.01
66.06
50.23
OPM
7.53
9.55
13.23
13.71
Depreciation
-6.11
-7.16
-6.79
-5.05
Interest expense
-18.95
-22.68
-18.57
-16.71
Other income
11.2
9.62
6.34
3.13
Profit before tax
22.15
34.79
47.04
31.6
Taxes
-6.63
-15.49
-33.56
-7.69
Tax rate
-29.91
-44.52
-71.34
-24.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.52
19.3
13.48
23.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.53
19.3
13.48
23.9
yoy growth (%)
-19.53
43.17
-43.62
15.67
NPM
3.24
3.35
2.7
6.52
