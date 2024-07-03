RPP Infra Projects Ltd Summary

RPP Infra Projects Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 as a private limited company with the name RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, on November 27, 2009, the name of the company was changed from RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd to RPP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and finally on January 21, 2010, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to RPP Infra Projects Ltd. RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development such as Highways, Roads and Bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. The company has diversified their civil works expertise into SEZ Development, Water Management Projects, Irrigation and Power Projects. They do business in the South Indian region, covering states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Andaman Nicobar Islands. The company was jointly promoted by Arul P Sundaram and his brother R P Selvasundaram. In year 1996, the company acquired the business of RPP Builders, a Partnership Firm on a going concern basis. Subsequently, by a Deed of Family Arrangement dated July 31, 2005, the company came to be owned and controlled by Arul P Sundaram.During the year 2011, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 65,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.65/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs.75/- per Equity Share and the shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. 06th December 2010.In 2010-11, the Company set up a 100% subsidiary of the Company under the name R.P.P Infra Overseas PLC at Mauritius. Further, the Company also acquired the shares of R.P.P Energy systems Private Limited, which became a 100% subsidiary of the Company.In 2012-13, Company completed Renovation and Modernization of Malampuzha Garden Phase - II; acquired the contract for procurement of flyash from NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited, Vallur Thermal Power Project (VTPP) costing Rs 50 Crores; completed Rehabilitation of Amaravathi Main Canal from LS 12.500 Km to 45.600 Km in Udumalpet and Civil works for Coke Handling Project at MRPL, Mangalore.In 2013-14, it completed MSEZ Pipeline Corridor: Phase I Reach 1.0 to 1.5 & 1.73 to 1.80 Km.; upgradation of existing 2x5MVA, 33/11 KVA Substation to Hanumanal and construction of 110 KV SC Line on DC Towers from Proposed 110/11 KV substation at Hanumanal for a distance of 10.58 Kms in Kushtagi Taluk, Koppal District. Construction of 110 KV Terminal Bay at Proposed 110/33/KV Substation at Hiregonnagar for the proposed 110KV SC Line to proposed 110/11KV Hanumanal Substation on Total Turnkey Basis including supply of all materials/ equipments and erection including civil works of all materials/ equipments, testing and commissioning.