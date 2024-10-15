AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the gist of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, the 28th Sept 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report 29 Agm held on 28th Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)