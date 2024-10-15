Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr Marappan Murugesan din 07900558 as independent director of the company 2. To approve the Postal Ballot Notice 3. To consider and approve the proposal of Entering into Partnership Agreement with the Paper pack packaging involving a contribution of Rs. 8 crores and a profit sharing Ratio of 95% 4. To consider and Approve the Inter se Transfer Between Promoters of the company Appointment of Mr Marappan Murugesan as an indpendend director and postal ballot notice and other items (As Per Bse Announcement Dated On : 31.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record of unaudited standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for quarter ended 30 Sept 2024 and any other items. outcome of Board meeting financial Result for sept 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Internal auditor and statutory auditor and AGM Notice and Directors report

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with limited Review Report The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 june 2024 along with limited report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Maintain the Book of Accounts other than Registered office i.e Corporate office- Door No 39 (23) 6th Floor Dr Radha Krishnan Salai Mylapore 2. Appointment of Mrs Rajam Alwan as cost auditor for the financial year 2024-25 3. Forfeiture of the partly paid right shares (94666) due to non-payment of final call money 4. Re- appointment of Mr. Ramasamy Kalaimony (DIN:08551489) as an independent director of the company 5 Investment in Equity capital of R.P.P Infra projects( sri lanka) Ltd for setting up solar power project and apratment construction. 6. Change in the object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per attached outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to be considered among other matters the following. 1. To Consider and approve the Audited financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To revise the salary of Mr. P Arul Sundaram managing director from 7 lakhs per month to 10 Lakhs per month w.e.f 1st April 2024 subject to shareholders approval OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024