Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price

235.64
(-5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open249.23
  • Day's High249.79
  • 52 Wk High415.8
  • Prev. Close250.23
  • Day's Low234.15
  • 52 Wk Low 231
  • Turnover (lac)12,592.63
  • P/E60.19
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value25.85
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,786.95
  • Div. Yield0.37
  • Open306.8
  • Day's High310.45
  • Spot310.05
  • Prev. Close310.95
  • Day's Low304.1
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot2,650
  • OI(Chg %)-15,31,700 (-14.68%)
  • Roll Over%10.97
  • Roll Cost2.87
  • Traded Vol.1,69,49,400 (48.36%)
View More Futures

Hindustan Copper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hindustan Copper Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.92

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Copper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindustan Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.14%

Non-Promoter- 12.54%

Institutions: 12.54%

Non-Institutions: 21.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Hindustan Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

483.51

483.51

483.51

462.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,801.58

1,598.54

1,427.74

626.71

Net Worth

2,285.09

2,082.05

1,911.25

1,089.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,786.76

831.85

1,684.25

1,203.95

yoy growth (%)

114.79

-50.6

39.89

24.27

Raw materials

-342.75

44.85

-404.13

-22.62

As % of sales

19.18

5.39

23.99

1.87

Employee costs

-277.11

-259.62

-327.92

-330.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

87.24

-537.71

122.03

94.54

Depreciation

-294.82

-288.61

-164.65

-141.9

Tax paid

22.98

-31.38

-42.2

-32.37

Working capital

-258.72

-127.98

-185.16

282.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.79

-50.6

39.89

24.27

Op profit growth

-266.83

-187.51

28.74

97.86

EBIT growth

-131.39

-433.02

38.39

158.36

Net profit growth

-119.31

-815.22

28.52

64.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,717

1,677.33

1,821.93

1,786.76

831.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,717

1,677.33

1,821.93

1,786.76

831.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.74

95.87

50.25

34.85

56.96

Hindustan Copper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Copper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Shakil Alam

Independent Director

Hemlata Verma

Director (Mining)

Sanjiv Kumar Singh

Chairman & Managing Director

GHANSHYAM SHARMA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C S Singhi

Nominee (Govt)

Rabindra Prasad Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Copper Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Copper Limited, a Miniratna Category-1 Status Company is a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is engaged in Exploration, Exploitation, Mining of Copper and Copper Ore including Beneficiation of Minerals, Smelting and Refining. It has copper mines & concentrator plants in Malanjkhand Copper Project at Madhya Pradesh (MCP), Khetri Copper Complex at Rajasthan (KCC) and Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila at Jharkhand (ICC). Presently, it is operating Smelter & Refinery Plant at ICC and Gujarat Copper Project, Gujarat (GCP) for production of copper cathode and thereafter conversion of Cathode to Copper Wire Rod at Taloja Copper Project, Taloja, Maharashtra (TCP). The Company is the only vertically integrated producer of primary refined copper in India. The Company markets copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid. Hindustan Copper Limited was incorporated on November 09, 1967 as Government Company with the name Hindustan Copper (Pvt) Ltd. In February 27, 1968, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Hindustan Copper Limited. During the year, the assets of National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Khetri, Rajasthan were transferred to the Company.In the year 1972, the Government of India nationalized the Indian Copper C
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Copper Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Copper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd is ₹22786.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Copper Ltd is 60.19 and 10.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Copper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Copper Ltd is ₹231 and ₹415.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Copper Ltd?

Hindustan Copper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.87%, 3 Years at 25.12%, 1 Year at -5.77%, 6 Month at -23.08%, 3 Month at -25.91% and 1 Month at -12.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Copper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Copper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.14 %
Institutions - 12.54 %
Public - 21.32 %

