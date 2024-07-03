Summary

Hindustan Copper Limited, a Miniratna Category-1 Status Company is a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is engaged in Exploration, Exploitation, Mining of Copper and Copper Ore including Beneficiation of Minerals, Smelting and Refining. It has copper mines & concentrator plants in Malanjkhand Copper Project at Madhya Pradesh (MCP), Khetri Copper Complex at Rajasthan (KCC) and Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila at Jharkhand (ICC). Presently, it is operating Smelter & Refinery Plant at ICC and Gujarat Copper Project, Gujarat (GCP) for production of copper cathode and thereafter conversion of Cathode to Copper Wire Rod at Taloja Copper Project, Taloja, Maharashtra (TCP). The Company is the only vertically integrated producer of primary refined copper in India. The Company markets copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid. Hindustan Copper Limited was incorporated on November 09, 1967 as Government Company with the name Hindustan Copper (Pvt) Ltd. In February 27, 1968, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Hindustan Copper Limited. During the year, the assets of National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Khetri, Rajasthan were transferred to the Company.In the year 1972, the Government of India nationalized the Indian Copper C

