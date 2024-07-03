Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹249.23
Prev. Close₹250.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,592.63
Day's High₹249.79
Day's Low₹234.15
52 Week's High₹415.8
52 Week's Low₹231
Book Value₹25.85
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,786.95
P/E60.19
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield0.37
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
483.51
483.51
483.51
462.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,801.58
1,598.54
1,427.74
626.71
Net Worth
2,285.09
2,082.05
1,911.25
1,089.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,786.76
831.85
1,684.25
1,203.95
yoy growth (%)
114.79
-50.6
39.89
24.27
Raw materials
-342.75
44.85
-404.13
-22.62
As % of sales
19.18
5.39
23.99
1.87
Employee costs
-277.11
-259.62
-327.92
-330.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
87.24
-537.71
122.03
94.54
Depreciation
-294.82
-288.61
-164.65
-141.9
Tax paid
22.98
-31.38
-42.2
-32.37
Working capital
-258.72
-127.98
-185.16
282.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.79
-50.6
39.89
24.27
Op profit growth
-266.83
-187.51
28.74
97.86
EBIT growth
-131.39
-433.02
38.39
158.36
Net profit growth
-119.31
-815.22
28.52
64.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,717
1,677.33
1,821.93
1,786.76
831.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,717
1,677.33
1,821.93
1,786.76
831.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.74
95.87
50.25
34.85
56.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Shakil Alam
Independent Director
Hemlata Verma
Director (Mining)
Sanjiv Kumar Singh
Chairman & Managing Director
GHANSHYAM SHARMA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C S Singhi
Nominee (Govt)
Rabindra Prasad Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Copper Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Copper Limited, a Miniratna Category-1 Status Company is a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSE) under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The Company is engaged in Exploration, Exploitation, Mining of Copper and Copper Ore including Beneficiation of Minerals, Smelting and Refining. It has copper mines & concentrator plants in Malanjkhand Copper Project at Madhya Pradesh (MCP), Khetri Copper Complex at Rajasthan (KCC) and Indian Copper Complex, Ghatsila at Jharkhand (ICC). Presently, it is operating Smelter & Refinery Plant at ICC and Gujarat Copper Project, Gujarat (GCP) for production of copper cathode and thereafter conversion of Cathode to Copper Wire Rod at Taloja Copper Project, Taloja, Maharashtra (TCP). The Company is the only vertically integrated producer of primary refined copper in India. The Company markets copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid. Hindustan Copper Limited was incorporated on November 09, 1967 as Government Company with the name Hindustan Copper (Pvt) Ltd. In February 27, 1968, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Hindustan Copper Limited. During the year, the assets of National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd at Khetri, Rajasthan were transferred to the Company.In the year 1972, the Government of India nationalized the Indian Copper C
Read More
The Hindustan Copper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹235.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd is ₹22786.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Copper Ltd is 60.19 and 10.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Copper Ltd is ₹231 and ₹415.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Copper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.87%, 3 Years at 25.12%, 1 Year at -5.77%, 6 Month at -23.08%, 3 Month at -25.91% and 1 Month at -12.11%.
