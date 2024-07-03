Hindustan Copper Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,151.63
1,117.57
1,276.47
1,264.52
685.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,151.63
1,117.57
1,276.47
1,264.52
685.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.89
44.26
34.24
25.54
37.33
Total Income
1,186.52
1,161.83
1,310.71
1,290.06
722.34
Total Expenditure
830.76
812.93
918.36
885.4
517.89
PBIDT
355.76
348.9
392.35
404.66
204.45
Interest
12.51
12.74
24.02
51.04
43.78
PBDT
343.25
336.16
368.33
353.62
160.67
Depreciation
116.23
114.42
95.22
203.15
217.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
54.42
50.57
7.7
38.32
1.87
Deferred Tax
1.62
8.02
-19.42
-34.85
-3.48
Reported Profit After Tax
170.98
163.15
284.83
147
-54.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
170.98
163.15
284.84
147.03
-54.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.19
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
170.98
163.15
285.03
147.03
-54.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.77
1.69
2.95
1.59
-0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
483.51
483.51
483.51
462.61
462.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.89
31.21
30.73
32
29.84
PBDTM(%)
29.8
30.07
28.85
27.96
23.45
PATM(%)
14.84
14.59
22.31
11.62
-8.02
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
