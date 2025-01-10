Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
66.14%
66.14%
66.14%
66.14%
66.14%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
12.54%
12.56%
15.4%
15.74%
15.47%
Non-Institutions
21.31%
21.29%
18.45%
18.11%
18.38%
Total Non-Promoter
33.85%
33.85%
33.85%
33.85%
33.85%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.Read More
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
