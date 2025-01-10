iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Shareholding Pattern

233.31
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Hindustan Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

66.14%

66.14%

66.14%

66.14%

66.14%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

12.54%

12.56%

15.4%

15.74%

15.47%

Non-Institutions

21.31%

21.29%

18.45%

18.11%

18.38%

Total Non-Promoter

33.85%

33.85%

33.85%

33.85%

33.85%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.14%

Non-Promoter- 12.54%

Institutions: 12.54%

Non-Institutions: 21.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Hindustan Copper: Related NEWS

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

