Hindustan Copper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

238.13
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,786.76

831.85

1,684.25

1,203.95

yoy growth (%)

114.79

-50.6

39.89

24.27

Raw materials

-342.75

44.85

-404.13

-22.62

As % of sales

19.18

5.39

23.99

1.87

Employee costs

-277.11

-259.62

-327.92

-330.46

As % of sales

15.5

31.21

19.47

27.44

Other costs

-757.06

-862.72

-671.51

-632.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.37

103.71

39.87

52.56

Operating profit

409.83

-245.64

280.67

218

OPM

22.93

-29.53

16.66

18.1

Depreciation

-294.82

-288.61

-164.65

-141.9

Interest expense

-62.6

-60.41

-21.28

-9.01

Other income

34.84

56.96

27.29

27.45

Profit before tax

87.24

-537.71

122.03

94.54

Taxes

22.98

-31.38

-42.2

-32.37

Tax rate

26.34

5.83

-34.58

-34.24

Minorities and other

-0.25

-0.25

-0.22

-0.22

Adj. profit

109.97

-569.35

79.6

61.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

109.97

-569.35

79.6

61.93

yoy growth (%)

-119.31

-815.22

28.52

64.12

NPM

6.15

-68.44

4.72

5.14

Hindustan Copper : related Articles

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

