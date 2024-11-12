Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,786.76
831.85
1,684.25
1,203.95
yoy growth (%)
114.79
-50.6
39.89
24.27
Raw materials
-342.75
44.85
-404.13
-22.62
As % of sales
19.18
5.39
23.99
1.87
Employee costs
-277.11
-259.62
-327.92
-330.46
As % of sales
15.5
31.21
19.47
27.44
Other costs
-757.06
-862.72
-671.51
-632.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.37
103.71
39.87
52.56
Operating profit
409.83
-245.64
280.67
218
OPM
22.93
-29.53
16.66
18.1
Depreciation
-294.82
-288.61
-164.65
-141.9
Interest expense
-62.6
-60.41
-21.28
-9.01
Other income
34.84
56.96
27.29
27.45
Profit before tax
87.24
-537.71
122.03
94.54
Taxes
22.98
-31.38
-42.2
-32.37
Tax rate
26.34
5.83
-34.58
-34.24
Minorities and other
-0.25
-0.25
-0.22
-0.22
Adj. profit
109.97
-569.35
79.6
61.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
109.97
-569.35
79.6
61.93
yoy growth (%)
-119.31
-815.22
28.52
64.12
NPM
6.15
-68.44
4.72
5.14
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
