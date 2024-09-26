Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|240
|₹0.05-50%
|18,5500%
|-
|-
|260
|₹0.05-50%
|2,6500%
|-
|-
|280
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,77,550-5.63%
|10,6000%
|₹41.50%
|290
|₹0.1100%
|3,02,100-0.86%
|1,00,700-5%
|₹40.050.12%
|300
|₹0.050%
|4,74,350-4.78%
|1,43,100-5.26%
|₹326.66%
|310
|₹0.10%
|3,92,200-10.30%
|2,43,800-21.36%
|₹2440.35%
|320
|₹0.050%
|4,18,700-13.18%
|5,03,500-57.01%
|₹1456.42%
|330
|₹0.05-80%
|5,75,050-37.64%
|1,72,250-79.55%
|₹35.26%
|340
|₹0.05-98.11%
|1,98,750-42.30%
|5,53,850-66.18%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|350
|₹6-35.13%
|60,950-30.30%
|3,25,950-40%
|₹0.1-50%
|360
|₹21.6515.15%
|26,5000%
|6,06,850-14.86%
|₹0.050%
|380
|₹421.69%
|23,850-10%
|18,5500%
|₹0.05-50%
|400
|₹580%
|2,6500%
Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.Read More
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
