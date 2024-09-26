iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Copper Ltd Option Chain

233.31
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--240₹0.05-50%18,5500%
--260₹0.05-50%2,6500%
--280₹0.05-66.66%1,77,550-5.63%
10,6000%₹41.50%290₹0.1100%3,02,100-0.86%
1,00,700-5%₹40.050.12%300₹0.050%4,74,350-4.78%
1,43,100-5.26%₹326.66%310₹0.10%3,92,200-10.30%
2,43,800-21.36%₹2440.35%320₹0.050%4,18,700-13.18%
5,03,500-57.01%₹1456.42%330₹0.05-80%5,75,050-37.64%
1,72,250-79.55%₹35.26%340₹0.05-98.11%1,98,750-42.30%
5,53,850-66.18%₹0.05-94.44%350₹6-35.13%60,950-30.30%
3,25,950-40%₹0.1-50%360₹21.6515.15%26,5000%
6,06,850-14.86%₹0.050%380₹421.69%23,850-10%
18,5500%₹0.05-50%400₹580%2,6500%

Hindustan Copper: Related NEWS

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

Hindustan Copper Revives Rakha Mine After 20 Years

10 Jan 2025|12:57 PM

Re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine and development of new underground mine at Chapri shall be undertaken and commissioning of a modern concentrator plant would be done.

Read More
Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

