Hindustan Copper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
87.24
-537.71
122.03
94.54
Depreciation
-294.82
-288.61
-164.65
-141.9
Tax paid
22.98
-31.38
-42.2
-32.37
Working capital
-258.72
-127.98
-185.16
282.67
Other operating items
Operating
-443.3
-985.68
-269.98
202.93
Capital expenditure
128.08
87.72
9.87
183.37
Free cash flow
-315.22
-897.96
-260.11
386.3
Equity raised
1,014.39
2,131.69
2,012.55
1,908.86
Investing
0.56
0.05
0.08
-75.96
Financing
830.69
1,826.85
588.04
264.92
Dividends paid
0
0
23.13
18.5
Net in cash
1,530.41
3,060.62
2,363.69
2,502.62
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.Read More
