Hindustan Copper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

235.64
(-5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Hindustan Copper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

87.24

-537.71

122.03

94.54

Depreciation

-294.82

-288.61

-164.65

-141.9

Tax paid

22.98

-31.38

-42.2

-32.37

Working capital

-258.72

-127.98

-185.16

282.67

Other operating items

Operating

-443.3

-985.68

-269.98

202.93

Capital expenditure

128.08

87.72

9.87

183.37

Free cash flow

-315.22

-897.96

-260.11

386.3

Equity raised

1,014.39

2,131.69

2,012.55

1,908.86

Investing

0.56

0.05

0.08

-75.96

Financing

830.69

1,826.85

588.04

264.92

Dividends paid

0

0

23.13

18.5

Net in cash

1,530.41

3,060.62

2,363.69

2,502.62

Hindustan Copper : related Articles

Hindustan Copper reports ~68% y-o-y jumps in Q2 net profit

12 Nov 2024|01:16 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 25.4% to ₹151.9 Crore from ₹121 Crore in the previous quarter.

