Oil India, Hindustan Copper Sign MoU to Explore Critical Minerals

19 Sep 2025 , 04:13 PM

Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) have signed an agreement to work together on the exploration and development of critical minerals, including copper. The pact was formalised on September 19.

The collaboration is part of the government’s National Critical Minerals Mission, which is aimed at building long-term security of resources essential for India’s clean energy transition and high-tech manufacturing.

For OIL, one of the country’s largest state-owned energy companies, the move marks a shift beyond its traditional oil and gas business into the minerals sector. Company officials said the step would help diversify its portfolio and position it in areas that are increasingly crucial for the economy.

HCL, which operates under the Ministry of Mines, is India’s only integrated copper producer. Its operations span mining, ore processing and sales of copper concentrate, giving it a central role in the partnership.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of OIL, and Sanjiv Kumar Singh, chairman and managing director of HCL, along with senior executives from both companies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

iValue Infosolutions Limited - A Leading Enterprise Tech Player

19 Sep 2025|04:43 PM
19 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
L&T Wins 'Significant' Orders Across Equipment, Machinery and Valves Businesses

L&T Wins 'Significant' Orders Across Equipment, Machinery and Valves Businesses

19 Sep 2025|04:01 PM
Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

19 Sep 2025|02:24 PM
Biocon unit gets public funding for retinal disorder medication

Biocon unit gets public funding for retinal disorder medication

