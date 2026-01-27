Hindustan Copper Wins Preferred Bidder Status for Baghwari Khirkhori Copper Mineral Block

Hindustan Copper Ltd has been declared the preferred bidder for the Baghwari Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block located in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing made on Saturday, January 24.

The state owned miner participated in the Notice Inviting Tender issued on October 31, 2025, by the Directorate of Geology and Mining under the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the grant of a mining lease along with a composite licence for the block.

The forward e auction process for awarding the composite licence for the Baghwari Khirkhori copper block was successfully completed on January 22, 2026. Hindustan Copper confirmed that it received official communication regarding the conclusion of the e auction on the same day.

Following the auction process, the company emerged as the highest final price offeror and was subsequently declared the preferred bidder for the copper and associated mineral block.

In a separate operational update announced last week, the company said it has commenced underground mining activities at the Kendadih Copper Mine located in the Ghatshila region of Jharkhand. The development at Kendadih marked a key milestone for Hindustan Copper as it continues to ramp up domestic copper production through its existing assets.

The company’s shares witnessed a strong rally during the last week of December 2025, registering their best weekly performance since February 2021. During that period in 2021, Hindustan Copper stock had surged by nearly 73 percent in a single week, reflecting heightened investor interest.

Hindustan Copper remains India’s only vertically integrated copper mining company, with operations spanning mining, beneficiation, smelting and refining. The company is well positioned to benefit from rising copper demand driven by growth in the power, electric vehicle and infrastructure sectors across the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com