iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Hindustan Copper Wins Preferred Bidder Status for Baghwari Khirkhori Copper Mineral Block

27 Jan 2026 , 09:55 AM

Hindustan Copper Ltd has been declared the preferred bidder for the Baghwari Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block located in Madhya Pradesh, according to a regulatory filing made on Saturday, January 24.

The state owned miner participated in the Notice Inviting Tender issued on October 31, 2025, by the Directorate of Geology and Mining under the Government of Madhya Pradesh for the grant of a mining lease along with a composite licence for the block.

The forward e auction process for awarding the composite licence for the Baghwari Khirkhori copper block was successfully completed on January 22, 2026. Hindustan Copper confirmed that it received official communication regarding the conclusion of the e auction on the same day.

Following the auction process, the company emerged as the highest final price offeror and was subsequently declared the preferred bidder for the copper and associated mineral block.

In a separate operational update announced last week, the company said it has commenced underground mining activities at the Kendadih Copper Mine located in the Ghatshila region of Jharkhand. The development at Kendadih marked a key milestone for Hindustan Copper as it continues to ramp up domestic copper production through its existing assets.

The company’s shares witnessed a strong rally during the last week of December 2025, registering their best weekly performance since February 2021. During that period in 2021, Hindustan Copper stock had surged by nearly 73 percent in a single week, reflecting heightened investor interest.

Hindustan Copper remains India’s only vertically integrated copper mining company, with operations spanning mining, beneficiation, smelting and refining. The company is well positioned to benefit from rising copper demand driven by growth in the power, electric vehicle and infrastructure sectors across the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Baghwari Khirkhori copper
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Hindustan Copper
  • Hindustan Copper Ltd
  • Indian Market News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|01:01 PM
HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:40 PM
RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:21 PM
Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:21 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.