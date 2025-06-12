iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 12th June 2025

12 Jun 2025 , 06:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindustan Copper: The business announced that it is planning to invest around ₹2,000 Crore over the next 5-6 years. With this, the company is seeking to expand its mine capacity from the existing four million tonnes per annum to 12.20 MTPA by the end of FY31. 

Maruti Suzuki: The company has received approval for its first motion application for the amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited into Maruti Suzuki India. The  National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Principal Bench in New Delhi has given the approval. The NCLT abolished the need for an equity shareholders meeting to pass such an order.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharma ingredient (API) manufacturing facility situated in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. 

RailTel: The railway business informed that it has bagged a work order worth ₹119.49 Crore from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for supplying managed bandwidth services under an operating expenditure model (opex). As per its filing, the project is to be located across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Sterlite Technologies: The tech business said that it has entered into an agreement, in collaboration with Dilip Buildcon. The contract is worth ₹2,631.14 Crore. The company has received the agreement from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The company will be setting-up a middle mile network in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

