Sterlite Technologies Ltd Share Price

111.82
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

  • Open116.9
  • Day's High116.9
  • 52 Wk High155.05
  • Prev. Close116.56
  • Day's Low110.77
  • 52 Wk Low 109.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,110.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,454.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sterlite Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

116.9

Prev. Close

116.56

Turnover(Lac.)

1,110.81

Day's High

116.9

Day's Low

110.77

52 Week's High

155.05

52 Week's Low

109.5

Book Value

54.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,454.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sterlite Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.93%

Foreign: 42.93%

Indian: 1.23%

Non-Promoter- 19.05%

Institutions: 19.05%

Non-Institutions: 36.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterlite Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80

80

80

79.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,641

1,804

1,763

1,747.03

Net Worth

1,721

1,884

1,843

1,826.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,021.06

4,142.01

4,760.5

2,865.11

yoy growth (%)

21.22

-12.99

66.15

27

Raw materials

-2,632.64

-2,085.9

-2,341.51

-1,180.77

As % of sales

52.43

50.35

49.18

41.21

Employee costs

-610.7

-491.97

-519.82

-316.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.31

365.69

592.92

367.24

Depreciation

-209.37

-215.1

-232.42

-170.14

Tax paid

-29.26

-104.28

-108.69

-112.56

Working capital

468.59

289.63

267.47

-128.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.22

-12.99

66.15

27

Op profit growth

-40.04

-28.49

65.3

43.18

EBIT growth

-50.05

-30.34

69.68

57.02

Net profit growth

-68.7

-39.7

70.22

63.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,478

6,925

5,437

4,825.18

5,154.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,478

6,925

5,437

4,825.18

5,154.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

68

45

79

57.83

34.3

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Agarwal

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Pravin Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Deshpande

Independent Director

Kumud Srinivasan

Independent Director

B J Arun

Independent Director

S Madhavan

Managing Director

Ankit Agarwal

Director (Operation)

Venkatesh Murthy

Independent Director

Amrita Gangotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Summary

Summary

Sterlite Technologies Limited is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. The Company designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre cables and wireless networks. Besides, it partners with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Connectivity and Network solutions. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, the Company is the industrys leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd was incorporated on 24 March 2000 under the name of Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd. It was formed after the demerger of the telecom business from Sterlite Industries (India), with effect from July 1, 2000 to enable sharper focus on each of the businesses. On 21 August 2000, the Companys name was changed from Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd to Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.In the year 2004-05, Sterlite Telecables Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company merged with another wholly owned subsidiary company called Sterlite Telelink Ltd. Also in the same year, the company has launched their three new products, which are especially designed for Access and Premise Netwo
Company FAQs

What is the Sterlite Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is ₹5454.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterlite Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterlite Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is ₹109.5 and ₹155.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sterlite Technologies Ltd?

Sterlite Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.98%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at -20.41%, 6 Month at -18.78%, 3 Month at -6.46% and 1 Month at -1.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterlite Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.17 %
Institutions - 19.06 %
Public - 36.77 %

