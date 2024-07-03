Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹116.9
Prev. Close₹116.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,110.81
Day's High₹116.9
Day's Low₹110.77
52 Week's High₹155.05
52 Week's Low₹109.5
Book Value₹54.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,454.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80
80
80
79.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,641
1,804
1,763
1,747.03
Net Worth
1,721
1,884
1,843
1,826.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,021.06
4,142.01
4,760.5
2,865.11
yoy growth (%)
21.22
-12.99
66.15
27
Raw materials
-2,632.64
-2,085.9
-2,341.51
-1,180.77
As % of sales
52.43
50.35
49.18
41.21
Employee costs
-610.7
-491.97
-519.82
-316.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.31
365.69
592.92
367.24
Depreciation
-209.37
-215.1
-232.42
-170.14
Tax paid
-29.26
-104.28
-108.69
-112.56
Working capital
468.59
289.63
267.47
-128.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.22
-12.99
66.15
27
Op profit growth
-40.04
-28.49
65.3
43.18
EBIT growth
-50.05
-30.34
69.68
57.02
Net profit growth
-68.7
-39.7
70.22
63.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,478
6,925
5,437
4,825.18
5,154.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,478
6,925
5,437
4,825.18
5,154.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
68
45
79
57.83
34.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Agarwal
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Pravin Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Deshpande
Independent Director
Kumud Srinivasan
Independent Director
B J Arun
Independent Director
S Madhavan
Managing Director
Ankit Agarwal
Director (Operation)
Venkatesh Murthy
Independent Director
Amrita Gangotra
Reports by Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Summary
Sterlite Technologies Limited is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. The Company designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre cables and wireless networks. Besides, it partners with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Connectivity and Network solutions. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, the Company is the industrys leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd was incorporated on 24 March 2000 under the name of Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd. It was formed after the demerger of the telecom business from Sterlite Industries (India), with effect from July 1, 2000 to enable sharper focus on each of the businesses. On 21 August 2000, the Companys name was changed from Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd to Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.In the year 2004-05, Sterlite Telecables Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company merged with another wholly owned subsidiary company called Sterlite Telelink Ltd. Also in the same year, the company has launched their three new products, which are especially designed for Access and Premise Netwo
Read More
The Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is ₹5454.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterlite Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterlite Technologies Ltd is ₹109.5 and ₹155.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sterlite Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.98%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at -20.41%, 6 Month at -18.78%, 3 Month at -6.46% and 1 Month at -1.42%.
