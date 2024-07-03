Summary

Sterlite Technologies Limited is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions. The Company designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre cables and wireless networks. Besides, it partners with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks. Presently, it is engaged in the business of Connectivity and Network solutions. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, the Company is the industrys leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd was incorporated on 24 March 2000 under the name of Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd. It was formed after the demerger of the telecom business from Sterlite Industries (India), with effect from July 1, 2000 to enable sharper focus on each of the businesses. On 21 August 2000, the Companys name was changed from Sterlite Telecom Systems Ltd to Sterlite Optical Technologies Ltd. The company has its manufacturing facilities at Aurangabad and Pune in Maharashtra Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.In the year 2004-05, Sterlite Telecables Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company merged with another wholly owned subsidiary company called Sterlite Telelink Ltd. Also in the same year, the company has launched their three new products, which are especially designed for Access and Premise Netwo

