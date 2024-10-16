iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Shareholding Pattern

111.73
(0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Sterlite Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

42.93%

42.94%

42.94%

52.46%

52.47%

Indian

1.23%

1.23%

1.23%

1.51%

1.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.05%

19.5%

22.43%

7.02%

6.71%

Non-Institutions

36.77%

36.31%

33.38%

38.99%

39.29%

Total Non-Promoter

55.82%

55.81%

55.81%

46.01%

46.01%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.93%

Foreign: 42.93%

Indian: 1.23%

Non-Promoter- 19.05%

Institutions: 19.05%

Non-Institutions: 36.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sterlite Tech.: Related NEWS

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Technologies Ltd

