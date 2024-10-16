Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
42.93%
42.94%
42.94%
52.46%
52.47%
Indian
1.23%
1.23%
1.23%
1.51%
1.51%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
19.05%
19.5%
22.43%
7.02%
6.71%
Non-Institutions
36.77%
36.31%
33.38%
38.99%
39.29%
Total Non-Promoter
55.82%
55.81%
55.81%
46.01%
46.01%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
