Sterlite Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.07
(0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,021.06

4,142.01

4,760.5

2,865.11

yoy growth (%)

21.22

-12.99

66.15

27

Raw materials

-2,632.64

-2,085.9

-2,341.51

-1,180.77

As % of sales

52.43

50.35

49.18

41.21

Employee costs

-610.7

-491.97

-519.82

-316.1

As % of sales

12.16

11.87

10.91

11.03

Other costs

-1,350.36

-851.31

-902.31

-765.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.89

20.55

18.95

26.7

Operating profit

427.36

712.83

996.86

603.03

OPM

8.51

17.2

20.94

21.04

Depreciation

-209.37

-215.1

-232.42

-170.14

Interest expense

-219.11

-189.71

-204.46

-102.68

Other income

59.43

57.67

32.94

37.03

Profit before tax

58.31

365.69

592.92

367.24

Taxes

-29.26

-104.28

-108.69

-112.56

Tax rate

-50.18

-28.51

-18.33

-30.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.05

261.41

484.23

254.68

Exceptional items

52.75

0

-50.71

0

Net profit

81.8

261.41

433.52

254.68

yoy growth (%)

-68.7

-39.7

70.22

63.32

NPM

1.62

6.31

9.1

8.88

Whatsapp
