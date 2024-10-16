Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,021.06
4,142.01
4,760.5
2,865.11
yoy growth (%)
21.22
-12.99
66.15
27
Raw materials
-2,632.64
-2,085.9
-2,341.51
-1,180.77
As % of sales
52.43
50.35
49.18
41.21
Employee costs
-610.7
-491.97
-519.82
-316.1
As % of sales
12.16
11.87
10.91
11.03
Other costs
-1,350.36
-851.31
-902.31
-765.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.89
20.55
18.95
26.7
Operating profit
427.36
712.83
996.86
603.03
OPM
8.51
17.2
20.94
21.04
Depreciation
-209.37
-215.1
-232.42
-170.14
Interest expense
-219.11
-189.71
-204.46
-102.68
Other income
59.43
57.67
32.94
37.03
Profit before tax
58.31
365.69
592.92
367.24
Taxes
-29.26
-104.28
-108.69
-112.56
Tax rate
-50.18
-28.51
-18.33
-30.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.05
261.41
484.23
254.68
Exceptional items
52.75
0
-50.71
0
Net profit
81.8
261.41
433.52
254.68
yoy growth (%)
-68.7
-39.7
70.22
63.32
NPM
1.62
6.31
9.1
8.88
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
