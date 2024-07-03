Sterlite Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,631
2,462
3,016
3,754
3,171
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,631
2,462
3,016
3,754
3,171
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15
27
41
35
10
Total Income
2,646
2,489
3,057
3,789
3,181
Total Expenditure
2,404
2,319
2,589
3,299
2,840
PBIDT
242
170
468
490
341
Interest
155
182
187
167
144
PBDT
87
-12
281
323
197
Depreciation
165
169
166
156
153
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13
11
51
76
72
Deferred Tax
-29
-51
-20
-18
-46
Reported Profit After Tax
-62
-141
84
109
18
Minority Interest After NP
0
-2
-4
-7
-7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-62
-139
88
116
25
Extra-ordinary Items
-2
-7
14
-41
-63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-60
-132
74
157
88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.26
0
2.2
2.9
0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98
80
80
80
80
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.19
6.9
15.51
13.05
10.75
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.35
-5.72
2.78
2.9
0.56
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
