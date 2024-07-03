iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

112.84
(0.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,631

2,462

3,016

3,754

3,171

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,631

2,462

3,016

3,754

3,171

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15

27

41

35

10

Total Income

2,646

2,489

3,057

3,789

3,181

Total Expenditure

2,404

2,319

2,589

3,299

2,840

PBIDT

242

170

468

490

341

Interest

155

182

187

167

144

PBDT

87

-12

281

323

197

Depreciation

165

169

166

156

153

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13

11

51

76

72

Deferred Tax

-29

-51

-20

-18

-46

Reported Profit After Tax

-62

-141

84

109

18

Minority Interest After NP

0

-2

-4

-7

-7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-62

-139

88

116

25

Extra-ordinary Items

-2

-7

14

-41

-63

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-60

-132

74

157

88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.26

0

2.2

2.9

0.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98

80

80

80

80

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.19

6.9

15.51

13.05

10.75

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.35

-5.72

2.78

2.9

0.56

