iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sterlite Technologies’ US Subsidiary Ordered to Pay $96.5 Million in Prysmian Lawsuit

30 Aug 2025 , 11:05 AM

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) said on Friday that its US subsidiary, Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), has been directed by a South Carolina District Court to pay $96.5 million in a long-running legal battle with Prysmian Cables and Systems USA, LLC.

The litigation centred on allegations that Stephen Szymanski, an STI employee, breached non-compete and confidentiality agreements and shared sensitive information that allegedly gave STI an unfair edge in the market. Prysmian took the matter to court, seeking damages.

A jury trial, which concluded on August 9, 2024, imposed penalties of $200,000 on Szymanski and $96.5 million on STI. On August 29, 2025, the District Court upheld the jury’s verdict, while rejecting Prysmian’s request for prejudgment interest.

STL clarified that the Indian parent company has not been named in the case, nor has any claim been filed against it. The company said the dispute remains confined to its US arm and the individual employee.

In its statement, STI described the judgment as unsupported by evidence and law and confirmed plans to challenge the decision through all available legal channels, including an appeal. The firm added that the financial impact of the case will only be known once the matter reaches its final resolution.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Sterlite Technologies
  • Sterlite Technologies Agreement
  • stock market news
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:40 PM
ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

ABB India Secures ₹173.55 Crore Siemens Gamesa Order for Wind Turbine Converters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:34 PM
EaseMyTrip Names Nishant Pitti as Chairman and MD After Prashant Pitti Resigns

EaseMyTrip Names Nishant Pitti as Chairman and MD After Prashant Pitti Resigns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:21 PM
Reliance to Partner with Meta in ₹855 Crore JV to Build AI Solutions for Indian Businesses

Reliance to Partner with Meta in ₹855 Crore JV to Build AI Solutions for Indian Businesses

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|12:09 PM
RBL Bank Board Approves Plans to Raise Up to ₹6,500 Crore Via Equity and Debt

RBL Bank Board Approves Plans to Raise Up to ₹6,500 Crore Via Equity and Debt

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.