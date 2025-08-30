Sterlite Technologies’ US Subsidiary Ordered to Pay $96.5 Million in Prysmian Lawsuit

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) said on Friday that its US subsidiary, Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), has been directed by a South Carolina District Court to pay $96.5 million in a long-running legal battle with Prysmian Cables and Systems USA, LLC.

The litigation centred on allegations that Stephen Szymanski, an STI employee, breached non-compete and confidentiality agreements and shared sensitive information that allegedly gave STI an unfair edge in the market. Prysmian took the matter to court, seeking damages.

A jury trial, which concluded on August 9, 2024, imposed penalties of $200,000 on Szymanski and $96.5 million on STI. On August 29, 2025, the District Court upheld the jury’s verdict, while rejecting Prysmian’s request for prejudgment interest.

STL clarified that the Indian parent company has not been named in the case, nor has any claim been filed against it. The company said the dispute remains confined to its US arm and the individual employee.

In its statement, STI described the judgment as unsupported by evidence and law and confirmed plans to challenge the decision through all available legal channels, including an appeal. The firm added that the financial impact of the case will only be known once the matter reaches its final resolution.

