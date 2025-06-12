iifl-logo
Sterlite Technologies locks ₹2,631 Crore BSNL contract

12 Jun 2025 , 10:51 AM

Sterlite Technologies Limited, and Dilip Buildcon have inked a ₹2,631.14 Crore pact with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the BharatNet middle-mile network in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh telecom circles – package 13.

The scope of work includes the design, supply, construction, installation, operation, upgradation, and maintenance of the network. It is planning to enhance digital connectivity in remote areas. The project includes a three-year construction phase. This is followed by a 10-year maintenance contract.

This development falls in line with Centre’s recent initiative for state governments to adopt BSNL and MTNL services. This shall reinforce public sector telecom players and address data security concerns.

The government has quoted a 2019 mandate that made it a compulsion for central government ministries and departments to rely on BSNL and MTNL, requesting states to follow suit.

In its results for the quarter ended March 2025, the business posted a consolidated net loss of ₹40 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a net loss of ₹82 Crore.

The business said that its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a 25% year-on-year growth. It reported a revenue of ₹1,052 Crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹843 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

