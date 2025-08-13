Top Stocks for Today - 13th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jindal Steel: The business posted an 11.90% growth on a year-on-year basis in its Q1 net profit to ₹1,496 Crore. However, its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025 slipped as much as 9.70% to ₹12,294 Crore. EBITDA registered a single-digit growth of 5.80% to ₹3,005 Crore. The company announced improvement in its margins at 24.40% against 20.85% in the previous corresponding period.

NHPC: The company said that its consolidated net profit for the June quarter registered a 4.20% y-o-y growth to ₹1,065 Crore. The business announced that revenue for the quarter came in 19.30% higher. However, operating margins shrunk to 56.10% against 59.70% in the previous corresponding period.

Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy company logged a 55% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. It recorded a revenue of ₹3,132 Crore. The company posted a 7.30% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹324 Crore. EBITDA was higher by 62.10%. Margins came in at 19.13%.

Oil India: The business reported a 44.70% jump in its net profit on a sequential basis to ₹1,896 Crore. Whereas, company’s revenue for the quarter dropped 10% to ₹7,928 Crore. EBITDA also slipped about 17.80% to ₹2,351 Crore. The business also witnessed a contraction in its margins to 29.60% against 32.40%.

FSN E-Commerce: Nykaa’s parent posted an increase of 79.40% y-o-y in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The company reported a net profit of ₹24.47 Crore. It also registered a revenue growth of 23.40% to ₹2,155 Crore. EBITDA registered a 49.60% y-o-y growth at ₹141.10 Crore.

