What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in July 2025

The largest mutual fund houses in India (by equity fund AUM) are very influential in terms of their buy and sell actions. Their buy and sell actions are tracked closely as they offer critical sector and company signals. Here are the top picks and the top exits of the 10 biggest and most influential mutual fund AMCs in India; as measured by equity fund AUM.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

In terms of MOM change, SBI MF was a predominant buyer in select frontline stocks. It added aggressively to its holdings in SBI and made modest additions to Axis Bank, Infosys, L&T, and ICICI Bank in July 2025. SBI MF was neutral on HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank in July 2025.

SBI MF sold smaller quantities in ITC Ltd during July 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings include HDB Financial, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, Syngene International, and Kalyan Jewellers. SBI MF did not take any fresh positions in key stocks in July 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added very aggressively in Infosys, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and L&T. It added smaller positions in HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC Ltd. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma in July 2025.

What about fund selling? ICICI Prudential MF was a modest seller in ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for the month included JB Chemicals, Ashok Leyland, NOCIL, Brigade Enterprises, and Chola Investments. The AMC took fresh positions in Akzo Nobel, Emcure Pharma, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in July 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions aggressively in State Bank of India (SBI). It also added modest positions in Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, and ICICI Bank. The fund house was neutral on HDFC Bank in July 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions aggressively in Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank. It also cut positions modestly in Bharti Airtel in July 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were Oberoi Realty, ICICI Prudential Life, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Dodla Dairy, and Ashok Layland. It did not take any fresh positions in July 2025.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for July 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressive positions in State Bank of India (SBI). It also added modestly to its Axis Bank, Infosys, and Reliance Industries. Nippon Mutual Fund was neutral on HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in July 2025.

During July 2025, Nippon India MF cut positions modestly in Power Grid, Bharat Electronics (BEL), NTPC Ltd, and ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were HDB Financial, LIC Housing Finance, Amber Enterprises, L&T Finance, and Ashok Leyland. No fresh positions were taken in July 2025.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

UTI Mutual Fund added to its holdings aggressively in Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. It also added smaller stakes in ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC Ltd, and Bajaj Finance. UTI Mutual Fund was neutral on HDFC Bank, Reliance, and Infosys in July 2025.

UTI MF was not an aggressive or even modest seller in any stock in July 2025. UTI’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage increase in holdings were HDB Financial, Kalyan Jewellers, SRF Ltd, DCM Shriram, and JSW Energy. The fund did not take any major fresh positions in July 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

Let us turn to Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in July 2025. The fund added to its positions aggressively in SBI and Axis Bank; and modestly in Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Kotak Bank. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund stayed neutral on HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro during July 2025.

On the sell side, the fund pared positions modestly only in Reliance Industries. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Lodha Developers, ICICI Prudential Life, HDB Financial, Patanjali, and Tata Chemicals. The fund did not take any major fresh positions in July 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in July 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the aggressive position additions were in Infosys Ltd, Eternal (Zomato), Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), and Ultratech Cement. It also added smaller positions in ICICI Bank. The fund house was not neutral on any stock in July 2025.

Axis Mutual Fund sold smaller quantities of Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra in July 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings were Gland Pharma, Tube Investments, Glenmark Pharma, HDB Financial, and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases. It did not take any significant fresh positions in July 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in July 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the aggressive position additions were to Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Axis Bank, and State Bank of India. It also added modest positions in L&T, Infosys, and ICICI Bank. The fund house was not neutral on any stock in July 2025.

The story was selectively aggressive on the sell side too. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in July 2025 in Eternal (Zomato) and Bharti Airtel; while being a modest seller in HDFC Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 on percentage accretion in holdings were Devyani International, L&T Finance, India Shelter Finance, Chola Investment, and Prestige Estates. The fund made a fresh addition to Five Star Business Finance Ltd.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

Mirae remains a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in July 2025 were TCS, SBI, ITC Ltd, and Infosys Ltd. Mirae Mutual Fund also added modestly to its positions in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The fund house stayed neutral on ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro in July 2025.

In July 2025, Mirae MF sold Axis Bank aggressively; and also sold modest quantities of Bharti Airtel. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were Laurus Labs, Hero Moto, Indian Hotels, Muthoot Finance, and United Spirits. The fund took no major fresh position in July 2025.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN JULY 2025

Finally, let us look at DSP Mutual Fund in July 2025. The fund increased its holding aggressively in Infosys; and also bought smaller quantities in Axis Bank, SBI, Cipla Ltd, and Bharti Airtel. DSP Mutual Fund was neutral on IPCA Laboratories in July 2025.

DSP MF was an aggressive seller in HDFC Bank; and a modest seller in Kotak Bank, Coforge, and ICICI Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for July 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings were Hexaware Tech, Emcure Pharma, CG Power & Industrial, CSB Bank, and Colgate Palmolive. The fund did not take any major fresh positions in the month.