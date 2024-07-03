Sterlite Technologies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,478
6,925
5,437
4,825.18
5,154.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,478
6,925
5,437
4,825.18
5,154.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
68
45
79
57.83
34.3
Total Income
5,546
6,970
5,516
4,883.01
5,188.7
Total Expenditure
4,908
6,139
4,873
4,018.12
4,144.06
PBIDT
638
831
643
864.89
1,044.64
Interest
369
311
238
203
221.04
PBDT
269
520
405
661.89
823.6
Depreciation
335
309
308
285.26
290.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
62
148
138
93.51
120
Deferred Tax
-71
-64
-86
17.76
-11.12
Reported Profit After Tax
-57
127
45
265.36
424.44
Minority Interest After NP
-6
-14
-15
-10.11
-9.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51
141
60
275.47
433.9
Extra-ordinary Items
7
-104
-73.85
-3.59
-39.47
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-58
245
133.85
279.06
473.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.27
3.53
1.51
6.93
10.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
50
25
100
175
Equity
80
80
80
79.33
80.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.64
12
11.82
17.92
20.26
PBDTM(%)
4.91
7.5
7.44
13.71
15.97
PATM(%)
-1.04
1.83
0.82
5.49
8.23
