iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Annually Results

111.14
(-1.51%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,478

6,925

5,437

4,825.18

5,154.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,478

6,925

5,437

4,825.18

5,154.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

68

45

79

57.83

34.3

Total Income

5,546

6,970

5,516

4,883.01

5,188.7

Total Expenditure

4,908

6,139

4,873

4,018.12

4,144.06

PBIDT

638

831

643

864.89

1,044.64

Interest

369

311

238

203

221.04

PBDT

269

520

405

661.89

823.6

Depreciation

335

309

308

285.26

290.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

62

148

138

93.51

120

Deferred Tax

-71

-64

-86

17.76

-11.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-57

127

45

265.36

424.44

Minority Interest After NP

-6

-14

-15

-10.11

-9.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51

141

60

275.47

433.9

Extra-ordinary Items

7

-104

-73.85

-3.59

-39.47

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-58

245

133.85

279.06

473.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.27

3.53

1.51

6.93

10.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

50

25

100

175

Equity

80

80

80

79.33

80.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.64

12

11.82

17.92

20.26

PBDTM(%)

4.91

7.5

7.44

13.71

15.97

PATM(%)

-1.04

1.83

0.82

5.49

8.23

Sterlite Tech.: Related NEWS

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.