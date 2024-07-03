Sterlite Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,413
1,218
1,140
1,322
1,494
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,413
1,218
1,140
1,322
1,494
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6
9
15
20
11
Total Income
1,419
1,227
1,155
1,342
1,505
Total Expenditure
1,269
1,135
1,087
1,240
1,281
PBIDT
150
92
68
102
224
Interest
84
71
88
94
95
PBDT
66
21
-20
8
129
Depreciation
83
82
85
84
85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3
10
11
0
26
Deferred Tax
-6
-23
-34
-17
-14
Reported Profit After Tax
-14
-48
-82
-59
32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-2
-2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14
-48
-82
-57
34
Extra-ordinary Items
-1
-1
1
-8
6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13
-47
-83
-49
28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.28
-0.99
-2.05
-1.44
0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98
98
80
80
80
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.61
7.55
5.96
7.71
14.99
PBDTM(%)
4.67
1.72
-1.75
0.6
8.63
PATM(%)
-0.99
-3.94
-7.19
-4.46
2.14
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.