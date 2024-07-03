iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

112.07
(0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,413

1,218

1,140

1,322

1,494

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,413

1,218

1,140

1,322

1,494

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6

9

15

20

11

Total Income

1,419

1,227

1,155

1,342

1,505

Total Expenditure

1,269

1,135

1,087

1,240

1,281

PBIDT

150

92

68

102

224

Interest

84

71

88

94

95

PBDT

66

21

-20

8

129

Depreciation

83

82

85

84

85

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3

10

11

0

26

Deferred Tax

-6

-23

-34

-17

-14

Reported Profit After Tax

-14

-48

-82

-59

32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-2

-2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14

-48

-82

-57

34

Extra-ordinary Items

-1

-1

1

-8

6

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13

-47

-83

-49

28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.28

-0.99

-2.05

-1.44

0.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98

98

80

80

80

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.61

7.55

5.96

7.71

14.99

PBDTM(%)

4.67

1.72

-1.75

0.6

8.63

PATM(%)

-0.99

-3.94

-7.19

-4.46

2.14

Sterlite Tech.: Related NEWS

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.