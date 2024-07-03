Sterlite Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,338
5,054
3,936
3,350.17
3,994.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,338
5,054
3,936
3,350.17
3,994.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52
19
51
26.52
23.9
Total Income
4,390
5,073
3,987
3,376.69
4,018.24
Total Expenditure
3,821
4,507
3,475
2,798.69
3,196.66
PBIDT
569
566
512
578
821.58
Interest
281
222
169
149.61
161.73
PBDT
288
344
343
428.39
659.85
Depreciation
250
231
221
224.03
213.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
51
107
102
55.37
112.81
Deferred Tax
-37
-57
-51
5.56
-17.05
Reported Profit After Tax
24
63
71
143.43
350.63
Minority Interest After NP
-6
-11
-12
-7.64
-2.94
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30
74
83
151.07
353.57
Extra-ordinary Items
6
-89
-43.41
0
-38.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24
163
126.41
151.07
391.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.77
1.86
2.1
3.79
8.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80
80
79
79.25
80.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.11
11.19
13
17.25
20.56
PBDTM(%)
6.63
6.8
8.71
12.78
16.51
PATM(%)
0.55
1.24
1.8
4.28
8.77
