Sterlite Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80
80
80
79.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,641
1,804
1,763
1,747.03
Net Worth
1,721
1,884
1,843
1,826.36
Minority Interest
Debt
2,393
3,049
2,664
2,241.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
185
190
180.15
Total Liabilities
4,114
5,118
4,697
4,247.72
Fixed Assets
1,864
2,022
2,214
2,350.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
370
427
297
503.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24
141
133
86.75
Networking Capital
1,609
2,333
1,661
1,175.5
Inventories
323
410
445
363.36
Inventory Days
32.34
32.01
Sundry Debtors
1,807
2,154
1,849
1,376.11
Debtor Days
134.41
121.26
Other Current Assets
2,361
2,420
2,219
2,010.93
Sundry Creditors
-2,080
-1,963
-2,146
-2,143.63
Creditor Days
156
188.89
Other Current Liabilities
-802
-688
-706
-431.27
Cash
247
195
392
131.31
Total Assets
4,114
5,118
4,697
4,247.72
While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.Read More
After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.