Sterlite Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

106.6
(-4.59%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80

80

80

79.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,641

1,804

1,763

1,747.03

Net Worth

1,721

1,884

1,843

1,826.36

Minority Interest

Debt

2,393

3,049

2,664

2,241.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

185

190

180.15

Total Liabilities

4,114

5,118

4,697

4,247.72

Fixed Assets

1,864

2,022

2,214

2,350.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

370

427

297

503.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

24

141

133

86.75

Networking Capital

1,609

2,333

1,661

1,175.5

Inventories

323

410

445

363.36

Inventory Days

32.34

32.01

Sundry Debtors

1,807

2,154

1,849

1,376.11

Debtor Days

134.41

121.26

Other Current Assets

2,361

2,420

2,219

2,010.93

Sundry Creditors

-2,080

-1,963

-2,146

-2,143.63

Creditor Days

156

188.89

Other Current Liabilities

-802

-688

-706

-431.27

Cash

247

195

392

131.31

Total Assets

4,114

5,118

4,697

4,247.72

