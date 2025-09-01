Top Stocks for Today - 1st September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NHPC Limited: The state-owned business announced that it has received board approval for a revised borrowing plan of up to ₹10,000 Crore for FY26. These funds will be raised through bonds, term loans, or external commercial borrowings. The company plans to raise funds in multiple tranches.

BHEL: The business has entered into a licensing agreement with DRDO’s Hyderabad-based Defence Metallurgical Research Lab. The company will manufacture fused silica radar domes, hence, bolstering indigenous capabilities for seeker-based missile guidance systems.

Torrent Power: The power business informed the bourses and shareholders that it has received a Letter of Award for setting up a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh. This is the company’s largest single investment in the power industry.

Ather Energy: The business said that it is betting on new platforms, premium positioning and expansion of the retail sector. With this, the business aims to scale from 200 to 700 outlets by FY26 and capture a 20% electric scooter market share.

Sterlite Technologies: The company announced that its US subsidiary Sterlite Technologies Inc has received a US court order to pay $96.50 Million in a case filed by Prysmian Cables. This was on account of alleged breach of non-compete and confidentiality pacts.

