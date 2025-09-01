iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 1st September 2025

1 Sep 2025 , 06:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NHPC Limited: The state-owned business announced that it has received board approval for a revised borrowing plan of up to ₹10,000 Crore for FY26. These funds will be raised through bonds, term loans, or external commercial borrowings. The company plans to raise funds in multiple tranches.

BHEL: The business has entered into a licensing agreement with DRDO’s Hyderabad-based Defence Metallurgical Research Lab. The company will manufacture fused silica radar domes, hence, bolstering indigenous capabilities for seeker-based missile guidance systems.

Torrent Power: The power business informed the bourses and shareholders that it has received a Letter of Award for setting up a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh. This is the company’s largest single investment in the power industry. 

Ather Energy: The business said that it is betting on new platforms, premium positioning and expansion of the retail sector. With this, the business aims to scale from 200 to 700 outlets by FY26 and capture a 20% electric scooter market share.

Sterlite Technologies: The company announced that its US subsidiary Sterlite Technologies Inc has received a US court order to pay $96.50 Million in a case filed by Prysmian Cables. This was on account of alleged breach  of non-compete and confidentiality pacts.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top Stocks in News Today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

SEBI Extends Accessibility Compliance Deadlines for Market Entities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:32 PM
AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

AurionPro Solutions Partners With Sri Lanka’s DFCC Bank for AI Collaboration

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:22 PM
TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

TVS Motors logs ~30% y-o-y growth in August sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:20 PM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Hindustan Zinc Shares Rally as Silver Prices Touch Record Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:14 PM
Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Torrent Power Wins ₹22,000 Crore Order for 1,600 MW MP Thermal Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Sep 2025|01:03 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.