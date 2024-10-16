iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

110.79
(-0.87%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.25

-6.38

62.23

29.73

Op profit growth

-34.02

-24.19

42.7

44.4

EBIT growth

-52.73

-30.12

34.32

58.03

Net profit growth

-77.51

-36.51

29.78

66.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.29

16.8

20.74

23.58

EBIT margin

4.66

11.77

15.77

19.05

Net profit margin

1.07

5.7

8.41

10.52

RoCE

4.95

11.36

22.24

26.37

RoNW

0.78

3.52

7

8.13

RoA

0.28

1.37

2.96

3.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.13

6.69

10.51

9.08

Dividend per share

0.5

2

3.5

2

Cash EPS

-6.62

-0.24

3.55

3.79

Book value per share

49.15

50.11

47.53

29.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

198.76

29.01

6.06

34.38

P/CEPS

-33.89

-786.31

17.92

82.31

P/B

4.56

3.87

1.34

10.65

EV/EBIDTA

19.99

12.17

4.44

17.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.68

25.81

Tax payout

-54.03

-30.45

-18.38

-26.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

100.13

114.01

86.04

89.25

Inventory days

49.04

40.77

27.95

38.56

Creditor days

-158

-192.07

-117.87

-83.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.11

-2.79

-3.67

-5.83

Net debt / equity

1.5

1.35

1.21

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

5.5

3.32

2.18

1.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.78

-49.63

-47.87

-39.87

Employee costs

-15.13

-13.41

-12.21

-10.97

Other costs

-25.79

-20.14

-19.16

-25.55

Sterlite Tech. : related Articles

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterlite Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.