|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.25
-6.38
62.23
29.73
Op profit growth
-34.02
-24.19
42.7
44.4
EBIT growth
-52.73
-30.12
34.32
58.03
Net profit growth
-77.51
-36.51
29.78
66.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.29
16.8
20.74
23.58
EBIT margin
4.66
11.77
15.77
19.05
Net profit margin
1.07
5.7
8.41
10.52
RoCE
4.95
11.36
22.24
26.37
RoNW
0.78
3.52
7
8.13
RoA
0.28
1.37
2.96
3.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.13
6.69
10.51
9.08
Dividend per share
0.5
2
3.5
2
Cash EPS
-6.62
-0.24
3.55
3.79
Book value per share
49.15
50.11
47.53
29.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
198.76
29.01
6.06
34.38
P/CEPS
-33.89
-786.31
17.92
82.31
P/B
4.56
3.87
1.34
10.65
EV/EBIDTA
19.99
12.17
4.44
17.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.68
25.81
Tax payout
-54.03
-30.45
-18.38
-26.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
100.13
114.01
86.04
89.25
Inventory days
49.04
40.77
27.95
38.56
Creditor days
-158
-192.07
-117.87
-83.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.11
-2.79
-3.67
-5.83
Net debt / equity
1.5
1.35
1.21
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
5.5
3.32
2.18
1.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.78
-49.63
-47.87
-39.87
Employee costs
-15.13
-13.41
-12.21
-10.97
Other costs
-25.79
-20.14
-19.16
-25.55
