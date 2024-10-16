Sterlite Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.31
365.69
592.92
367.24
Depreciation
-209.37
-215.1
-232.42
-170.14
Tax paid
-29.26
-104.28
-108.69
-112.56
Working capital
468.59
289.63
267.47
-128.35
Other operating items
Operating
288.27
335.94
519.28
-43.8
Capital expenditure
131.71
121.56
1,514.05
111.19
Free cash flow
419.98
457.5
2,033.33
67.38
Equity raised
3,428.9
3,212.94
2,285.64
1,607.36
Investing
-206.72
-18.38
246.12
120.63
Financing
1,425.45
1,779.03
1,313.04
535.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
80.2
Net in cash
5,067.61
5,431.09
5,878.13
2,411.1
