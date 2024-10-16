iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

111.82
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Sterlite Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.31

365.69

592.92

367.24

Depreciation

-209.37

-215.1

-232.42

-170.14

Tax paid

-29.26

-104.28

-108.69

-112.56

Working capital

468.59

289.63

267.47

-128.35

Other operating items

Operating

288.27

335.94

519.28

-43.8

Capital expenditure

131.71

121.56

1,514.05

111.19

Free cash flow

419.98

457.5

2,033.33

67.38

Equity raised

3,428.9

3,212.94

2,285.64

1,607.36

Investing

-206.72

-18.38

246.12

120.63

Financing

1,425.45

1,779.03

1,313.04

535.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

80.2

Net in cash

5,067.61

5,431.09

5,878.13

2,411.1

Sterlite Tech. : related Articles

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

Read More
In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

Read More

