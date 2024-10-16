|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|COM 10/07/2024 Please find attached copies of the newspaper advertisements published today i.e. on June 8, 2024, in Financial Express and Loksatta, informing inter alia, about the meetings of Equity Shareholders, Unsecured Creditors and Secured Creditors scheduled on July 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) This is to inform that pursuant to the NCLT order in the matter of scheme of arrangement, Meetings of the Equity Shareholders, Unsecured Creditors and Secured Creditors are scheduled on July 10, 2024. Other details are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) Please find enclosed proceedings of the meetings of Equity Shareholders, Unsecured Creditors and Secured Creditors held today i.e. July 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
