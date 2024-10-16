STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 8 2024 to consider business items enclosed. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) The Board has approved audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. With reference to our letter dated April 23, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sterlite Technologies Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on May 8, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following: The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, have issued an Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31,2024, with an unmodified opinion. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has approved audited results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. on May 8, 2024, has appointed Ms. Amrita Gangotra as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years. Other details are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Final Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 08/05/2024)