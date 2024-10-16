iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

109.15
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:56 PM

Sterlite Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on October 30 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please refer to enclosed unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled on July 30 2024 to review and approve inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as approved by the Board at its meeting held today i.e. July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202423 Apr 2024
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on May 8 2024 to consider business items enclosed. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) The Board has approved audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. With reference to our letter dated April 23, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Sterlite Technologies Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. on May 8, 2024, has approved, inter alia, the following: The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, have issued an Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31,2024, with an unmodified opinion. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has approved audited results for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. on May 8, 2024, has appointed Ms. Amrita Gangotra as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years. Other details are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Final Dividend(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 25 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board at its meeting held today, has approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

Sterlite Tech.: Related News

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

Sterlite Technologies stock zooms ~6% on AI Data center push

16 Oct 2024|04:16 PM

While artificial intelligence models are at the forefront, the backend infrastructure—AI-led data centres—is based on optical fibre comm.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

In a trade secrets case, a US judge fines Sterlite Tech $96 million.

16 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

After leading Prysmian's optical fiber cable division in North America, Szymanski joined Sterlite in August 2020, a direct rival.

