|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|This is to inform that 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2024 at 9.00 AM IST through video conferencing. Other details of the same are enclosed herewith. Please find attached notice of the 25th AGM scheduled on July 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Please find enclosed Scrutinizers report along with Voting results for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today i. e July 29, 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of Annual General Meeting (AGM) consisting of proceedings of the meeting, Scrutinizers report and voting results held today i.e July 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
