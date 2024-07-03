Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹974.75
Prev. Close₹975.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,037.93
Day's High₹975.8
Day's Low₹954.9
52 Week's High₹1,324.3
52 Week's Low₹686
Book Value₹180.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96,336.84
P/E22.55
EPS43.26
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
100.6
101.2
102.4
102.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,615.9
13,538.2
13,138.1
12,642.1
Net Worth
15,716.5
13,639.4
13,240.5
12,744.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,981.9
7,780
6,347.4
5,809.9
yoy growth (%)
2.59
22.56
9.25
79.83
Raw materials
-2,870.2
-2,351.4
-1,951.7
-1,695.7
As % of sales
35.95
30.22
30.74
29.18
Employee costs
-1,204.9
-1,147.3
-1,077.4
-826
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,483.2
1,876
1,609.7
1,497.2
Depreciation
-478.7
-451.1
-428.9
-293.1
Tax paid
-306
-212.3
-204.1
-406.4
Working capital
607.49
991.9
1,239
1,462.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.59
22.56
9.25
79.83
Op profit growth
-16.91
62.23
-13.55
412.7
EBIT growth
-16.88
5.6
18.09
138.95
Net profit growth
-41.88
4.48
29.52
64.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,021.5
16,877.8
14,827.6
14,125
13,812.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,021.5
16,877.8
14,827.6
14,125
13,812.1
Other Operating Income
525.9
359.6
282.3
278.5
441
Other Income
307.1
186.6
2,583.1
45.6
113.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pankaj R Patel
Managing Director
Sharvil P Patel
Non Executive Director
Mukesh M Patel
Independent Director
Apurva S Diwanji
Whole-time Director
Ganesh N Nayak
Independent Director
Bhadresh K Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhaval N Soni
Independent Director
Akhil A. Monappa
Independent Director
Upasana Konidela.
Independent Director
Shelina P. Parikh
Summary
Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited) is one of the leading innovation driven pharmaceutical companies in India with presence across the pharmaceutical value chain including innovating (research & development), manufacturing, marketing and selling of finished dosage human formulations (generics, branded generics and specialty formulations, including biosimilars and vaccines), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products and consumer wellness products. The Company operate manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Ponda in Goa, Raigad in Maharashtra and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Founded by the Late Promoter, Mr. Ramanbhai B. Patel, the Company was incorporated in May, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1996. The Companys operation includes pharmaceuticals, which includes human formulations, veterinary formulations and bulk durgs, diagnostics, herbal products, skin care products and OTC products. In the year 1996, the Company made a strategic alliance with Gulin Pharma of China and launched Falcigo in India, which is an anti-malarial segment. In May 2000, the company acquired formulation business of Recon Ltd, which strengthens the company in the southern market. In the year 2001, they acquired German Remedies which was the largest M&A in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector and in the same year, they entered into a joint venture with US based Onconova for collaborative
The Zydus Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹957.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is ₹96336.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is 22.55 and 5.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zydus Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is ₹686 and ₹1324.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 26.92%, 1 Year at 37.36%, 6 Month at -10.91%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -0.64%.
