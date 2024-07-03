Summary

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited) is one of the leading innovation driven pharmaceutical companies in India with presence across the pharmaceutical value chain including innovating (research & development), manufacturing, marketing and selling of finished dosage human formulations (generics, branded generics and specialty formulations, including biosimilars and vaccines), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products and consumer wellness products. The Company operate manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Ponda in Goa, Raigad in Maharashtra and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Founded by the Late Promoter, Mr. Ramanbhai B. Patel, the Company was incorporated in May, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1996. The Companys operation includes pharmaceuticals, which includes human formulations, veterinary formulations and bulk durgs, diagnostics, herbal products, skin care products and OTC products. In the year 1996, the Company made a strategic alliance with Gulin Pharma of China and launched Falcigo in India, which is an anti-malarial segment. In May 2000, the company acquired formulation business of Recon Ltd, which strengthens the company in the southern market. In the year 2001, they acquired German Remedies which was the largest M&A in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector and in the same year, they entered into a joint venture with US based Onconova for collaborative

