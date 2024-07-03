iifl-logo-icon 1
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Share Price

957.4
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open974.75
  • Day's High975.8
  • 52 Wk High1,324.3
  • Prev. Close975.8
  • Day's Low954.9
  • 52 Wk Low 686
  • Turnover (lac)5,037.93
  • P/E22.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value180.94
  • EPS43.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96,336.84
  • Div. Yield0.31
  • Open1,172.35
  • Day's High1,209.45
  • Spot1,205
  • Prev. Close1,179.15
  • Day's Low1,169.2
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot900
  • OI(Chg %)-9,000 (-0.55%)
  • Roll Over%4.73
  • Roll Cost1.52
  • Traded Vol.30,34,800 (-56.09%)
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

974.75

Prev. Close

975.8

Turnover(Lac.)

5,037.93

Day's High

975.8

Day's Low

954.9

52 Week's High

1,324.3

52 Week's Low

686

Book Value

180.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96,336.84

P/E

22.55

EPS

43.26

Divi. Yield

0.31

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zydus Lifesciences Reports 20% Revenue Jump, 14% Profit Rise in Q2

12 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA for Q2 increased by 27.5% year-on-year to ₹1,461.4 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding by 170 basis points to 27.9%.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Zydus Gets US Nod for Generic Schizophrenia Drug

11 Oct 2024|12:52 PM

According to a regulatory filing by Zydus Lifesciences, the USFDA approved Paliperidone extended-release tablets.

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for prostate cancer drug

3 Oct 2024|01:11 PM

Patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer are recommended to be treated with enzalutamide tablets.

Zydus Lifesciences Acquires Sterling Biotech's API Business for ₹84 Crore

18 Sep 2024|11:24 AM

The purchase will be on a slump sale basis, treating it as a going concern, with a cash-free and debt-free transaction at a lump-sum consideration of ₹840 million.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 18.18%

Institutions: 18.17%

Non-Institutions: 6.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

100.6

101.2

102.4

102.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,615.9

13,538.2

13,138.1

12,642.1

Net Worth

15,716.5

13,639.4

13,240.5

12,744.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,981.9

7,780

6,347.4

5,809.9

yoy growth (%)

2.59

22.56

9.25

79.83

Raw materials

-2,870.2

-2,351.4

-1,951.7

-1,695.7

As % of sales

35.95

30.22

30.74

29.18

Employee costs

-1,204.9

-1,147.3

-1,077.4

-826

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,483.2

1,876

1,609.7

1,497.2

Depreciation

-478.7

-451.1

-428.9

-293.1

Tax paid

-306

-212.3

-204.1

-406.4

Working capital

607.49

991.9

1,239

1,462.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.59

22.56

9.25

79.83

Op profit growth

-16.91

62.23

-13.55

412.7

EBIT growth

-16.88

5.6

18.09

138.95

Net profit growth

-41.88

4.48

29.52

64.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,021.5

16,877.8

14,827.6

14,125

13,812.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,021.5

16,877.8

14,827.6

14,125

13,812.1

Other Operating Income

525.9

359.6

282.3

278.5

441

Other Income

307.1

186.6

2,583.1

45.6

113.9

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pankaj R Patel

Managing Director

Sharvil P Patel

Non Executive Director

Mukesh M Patel

Independent Director

Apurva S Diwanji

Whole-time Director

Ganesh N Nayak

Independent Director

Bhadresh K Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhaval N Soni

Independent Director

Akhil A. Monappa

Independent Director

Upasana Konidela.

Independent Director

Shelina P. Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Summary

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited) is one of the leading innovation driven pharmaceutical companies in India with presence across the pharmaceutical value chain including innovating (research & development), manufacturing, marketing and selling of finished dosage human formulations (generics, branded generics and specialty formulations, including biosimilars and vaccines), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products and consumer wellness products. The Company operate manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Ponda in Goa, Raigad in Maharashtra and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.Founded by the Late Promoter, Mr. Ramanbhai B. Patel, the Company was incorporated in May, 1995 and converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1996. The Companys operation includes pharmaceuticals, which includes human formulations, veterinary formulations and bulk durgs, diagnostics, herbal products, skin care products and OTC products. In the year 1996, the Company made a strategic alliance with Gulin Pharma of China and launched Falcigo in India, which is an anti-malarial segment. In May 2000, the company acquired formulation business of Recon Ltd, which strengthens the company in the southern market. In the year 2001, they acquired German Remedies which was the largest M&A in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector and in the same year, they entered into a joint venture with US based Onconova for collaborative
Company FAQs

What is the Zydus Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The Zydus Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹957.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is ₹96336.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is 22.55 and 5.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zydus Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is ₹686 and ₹1324.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd?

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.28%, 3 Years at 26.92%, 1 Year at 37.36%, 6 Month at -10.91%, 3 Month at -8.72% and 1 Month at -0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 18.17 %
Public - 6.85 %

