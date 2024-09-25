iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Futures Share Price

975.1
(-2.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Here's the list of Zydus Lifesci.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Zydus Lifesci.'s futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

  • Open1,000
  • Day's High1,000
  • Spot975.1
  • Prev. Close1,005.5
  • Day's Low969.65
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot900
  • OI(Chg %)2,38,500 (2.36%)
  • Roll Over%0.44
  • Roll Cost0.88
  • Traded Vol.26,58,600 (-20.61%)

Zydus Lifesci.: Related NEWS

Zydus Lifesciences Reports 20% Revenue Jump, 14% Profit Rise in Q2

Zydus Lifesciences Reports 20% Revenue Jump, 14% Profit Rise in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|03:48 PM

EBITDA for Q2 increased by 27.5% year-on-year to ₹1,461.4 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding by 170 basis points to 27.9%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
Zydus Gets US Nod for Generic Schizophrenia Drug

Zydus Gets US Nod for Generic Schizophrenia Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|12:52 PM

According to a regulatory filing by Zydus Lifesciences, the USFDA approved Paliperidone extended-release tablets.

Read More
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for prostate cancer drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for prostate cancer drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|01:11 PM

Patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer are recommended to be treated with enzalutamide tablets.

Read More
Zydus Lifesciences Acquires Sterling Biotech's API Business for ₹84 Crore

Zydus Lifesciences Acquires Sterling Biotech's API Business for ₹84 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|11:24 AM

The purchase will be on a slump sale basis, treating it as a going concern, with a cash-free and debt-free transaction at a lump-sum consideration of ₹840 million.

Read More
Zydus Partners with Viwit for $237M US Market Entry with MRI Contrast Agents

Zydus Partners with Viwit for $237M US Market Entry with MRI Contrast Agents

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|03:58 PM

Zydus will take charge of marketing, distributing, and selling these MRI contrast agents in the US market, marking its entry into the contrast agent product category.

Read More
USFDA Warns Zydus Lifesciences for Manufacturing Violations

USFDA Warns Zydus Lifesciences for Manufacturing Violations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|03:43 PM

The warning letter specifically cites Zydus’s failure to properly investigate contamination issues in drug products at its Jarod plant in Vadodara district.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More
Zydus Life’s Jarod plant gets USFDA warning letter

Zydus Life’s Jarod plant gets USFDA warning letter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

As per USFDA, the facility did not thoroughly analyse contamination across medicine batches and continued to issue compromised items.

Read More
Zydus Lifesciences' Usnoflast Shows Promise in ALS Phase II(a) Trial

Zydus Lifesciences' Usnoflast Shows Promise in ALS Phase II(a) Trial

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|11:00 AM

Usnoflast is a new NLRP3 inhibitor showing promise in the Phase II(a) trial, offering hope for ALS patients, a disease characterized by severe inflammation and rapid muscle control loss.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.