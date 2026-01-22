Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that it has launched the world’s first biosimilar of the cancer immunotherapy drug Nivolumab in India. This marks a major step toward improving access to advanced oncology treatments.

At around 12.48 PM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.95% higher at ₹884.55, against the previous close of ₹876.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹888, and ₹875.80, respectively.

Zydus Life stated that it has unveiled the biosimilar under the brand Tishtha™. It can be used for treatment of multiple cancers. The company commented that the therapy will be done at nearly one-fourth of the cost of the reference drug. Hence, significantly reducing the cost of cancer treatment.

Tishtha™ will be available in two vials, 100 mg priced at ₹28,950 and 40 mg priced at ₹13,950. According to Zydus, the price and dual-strength offering will help oncologists optimise their dosing while reducing drug wastage. This is a key factor in the improvement of the economics of immunotherapy.

As per the estimates presented by Zydus, the treatment could serve more than 5 lakh patients in India. It strives to improve affordability and widening access to immuno-oncology therapies.

The pharma major commented that access to modern cancer treatment hinges on consistency, affordability and reach.

