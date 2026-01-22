iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

22 Jan 2026 , 01:02 PM

Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that it has launched the world’s first biosimilar of the cancer immunotherapy drug Nivolumab in India. This marks a major step toward improving access to advanced oncology treatments.

At around 12.48 PM, Zydus Lifesciences was trading 0.95% higher at ₹884.55, against the previous close of ₹876.25 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹888, and ₹875.80, respectively.

Zydus Life stated that it has unveiled the biosimilar under the brand Tishtha™. It can be used for treatment of multiple cancers. The company commented that the therapy will be done at nearly one-fourth of the cost of the reference drug. Hence, significantly reducing the cost of cancer treatment.

Tishtha™ will be available in two vials, 100 mg priced at ₹28,950 and 40 mg priced at ₹13,950. According to Zydus, the price and dual-strength offering will help oncologists optimise their dosing while reducing drug wastage. This is a key factor in the improvement of the economics of immunotherapy.

As per the estimates presented by Zydus, the treatment could serve more than 5 lakh patients in India. It strives to improve affordability and widening access to immuno-oncology therapies.

The pharma major commented that access to modern cancer treatment hinges on consistency, affordability and reach.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences India
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
  • Zydus Lifesciences Nivolumab
  • Zydus Lifesciences Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

Zydus brings world’s first Nivolumab biosimilar to India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|01:02 PM
Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

Nestle India gets tax relief of ₹101 Crore as Supreme Court dismisses appeals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|12:39 PM
CESC Green Power Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh for ₹3,800 Crore Solar Project

CESC Green Power Signs MoU With Uttar Pradesh for ₹3,800 Crore Solar Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:51 AM
Biocon Raises Stake in Biocon Biologics to 98% After Mylan Deal

Biocon Raises Stake in Biocon Biologics to 98% After Mylan Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:24 AM
Waaree Energies Q3FY26 Net Profit Rises 26% to ₹1,062 Crore

Waaree Energies Q3FY26 Net Profit Rises 26% to ₹1,062 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jan 2026|11:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.