Top Stocks for Today - 4th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement.

Bharti Airtel: The business posted a 14.20% q-o-q growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,791 Crore for the quarter ended September 2025. Bharti Airtel registered a 5.40% growth in its revenue at 52,145 Crore against the previous quarter. EBITDA witnessed a 6.20% sequential growth at ₹29,561 Crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company announced that its board will meet on November 6 for considering a fund raise worth ₹5,000 Crore through QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue, or private placement. The board of directors will also discuss to take approval from shareholders through postal ballot.

Gland Pharma: The business announced a 12.30% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹184 Crore for the September 2025 quarter. This was backed by robust growth in its injectables business. The business also posted a 5.80% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter under review at ₹1,486.80 Crore. It logged a 5.80% y-o-y growth in its EBITDA at ₹314 Crore. Margins remained stable at 21.10%.

Cipla: The company informed the bourses that it is planning to acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences Ltd. The transaction will have an estimated value of ₹110.65 Crore, hence making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The cash deal has an enterprise value of ₹120 Crore. The company expects to complete the deal within 1 month, subject to adjustments.

Bharti Hexacom: The company registered a 66.40% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹421 Crore for Q2 FY26. It posted a 10.50% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹2,317 Crore.

