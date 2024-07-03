SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,964
Prev. Close₹1,901.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,740.31
Day's High₹1,964
Day's Low₹1,878.15
52 Week's High₹2,220.95
52 Week's Low₹1,585.7
Book Value₹576.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,103.48
P/E28.4
EPS66.94
Divi. Yield1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.47
16.47
16.51
16.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,978.82
7,936.83
7,141.72
5,886.93
Net Worth
8,995.29
7,953.3
7,158.23
5,903.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,400.7
3,462.87
1,479.17
yoy growth (%)
27.08
134.1
Raw materials
-2,109.21
-1,491.87
-509.73
As % of sales
47.92
43.08
34.46
Employee costs
-338.56
-311.36
-153.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,619.04
1,334.85
578.01
Depreciation
-110.29
-98.78
-74.14
Tax paid
-406.88
-337.84
-164.28
Working capital
496.99
3,455.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.08
134.1
Op profit growth
16
108.36
EBIT growth
21.37
128.99
Net profit growth
21.57
140.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,664.72
3,624.6
4,400.71
3,462.88
2,633.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,664.72
3,624.6
4,400.71
3,462.88
2,633.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
170.24
240.46
223.94
134.78
139.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Yiu Kwan Stanley Lau
Managing Director & CEO
SRINIVAS SADU
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
UDO JAHANNES VETTER
Independent Director
C S N Murthy
Independent Director
ESSAJI GOOLAM VAHANVATI
Independent Director
Naina Lal Kidwai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jia Ai (Allen) Zhang
Non Executive Director
Wenjie Zhang
Additional Director
Wei Huang
Reports by Gland Pharma Ltd
Summary
Gland Pharma Ltd was incorporated as Gland Pharma Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 20, 1978 and was granted the certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Gland Pharma Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 5, 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad consequent upon change of name and conversion into a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing injectable formulations.The company is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies by revenue in the United States from 2014 to 2019. The company has 8 manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four finished formulations facilities with a total of 23 production lines and three API facilities. The company sells products primarily under a business to business (B2B) model in over 60 countries as of March 31, 2022, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and the Rest of the world. The company has a consistent compliance track record with a range of regulatory regimes across these markets. The company also have an extensive track record in complex injectables development, manufacturing and marketing and a close understanding of the related soph
The Gland Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1887.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gland Pharma Ltd is ₹31103.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gland Pharma Ltd is 28.4 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gland Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gland Pharma Ltd is ₹1585.7 and ₹2220.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gland Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.88%, 3 Years at -20.97%, 1 Year at -6.40%, 6 Month at 5.02%, 3 Month at 6.67% and 1 Month at 4.89%.
