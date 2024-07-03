iifl-logo-icon 1
Gland Pharma Ltd Share Price

1,887.9
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,964
  • Day's High1,964
  • 52 Wk High2,220.95
  • Prev. Close1,901.1
  • Day's Low1,878.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,585.7
  • Turnover (lac)7,740.31
  • P/E28.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value576.62
  • EPS66.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,103.48
  • Div. Yield1.05
No Records Found

Gland Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,964

Prev. Close

1,901.1

Turnover(Lac.)

7,740.31

Day's High

1,964

Day's Low

1,878.15

52 Week's High

2,220.95

52 Week's Low

1,585.7

Book Value

576.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,103.48

P/E

28.4

EPS

66.94

Divi. Yield

1.05

Gland Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Gland Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

Sintilimab is marketed in China as TYVYT (sintilimab injectable) and was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

5 Nov 2024|10:50 AM

Gland Pharma stock has gained a total of 12% in the last one year, and 7.37% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

5 Aug 2024|11:20 AM

The inspection concluded with three 483 observations. Gland Pharma clarified that these observations are procedural and not related to data integrity or repeat issues.

Gland Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.83%

Foreign: 51.83%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 39.85%

Institutions: 39.84%

Non-Institutions: 8.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gland Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.47

16.47

16.51

16.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,978.82

7,936.83

7,141.72

5,886.93

Net Worth

8,995.29

7,953.3

7,158.23

5,903.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

4,400.7

3,462.87

1,479.17

yoy growth (%)

27.08

134.1

Raw materials

-2,109.21

-1,491.87

-509.73

As % of sales

47.92

43.08

34.46

Employee costs

-338.56

-311.36

-153.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,619.04

1,334.85

578.01

Depreciation

-110.29

-98.78

-74.14

Tax paid

-406.88

-337.84

-164.28

Working capital

496.99

3,455.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.08

134.1

Op profit growth

16

108.36

EBIT growth

21.37

128.99

Net profit growth

21.57

140.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,664.72

3,624.6

4,400.71

3,462.88

2,633.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,664.72

3,624.6

4,400.71

3,462.88

2,633.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

170.24

240.46

223.94

134.78

139.17

Gland Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gland Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Yiu Kwan Stanley Lau

Managing Director & CEO

SRINIVAS SADU

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

UDO JAHANNES VETTER

Independent Director

C S N Murthy

Independent Director

ESSAJI GOOLAM VAHANVATI

Independent Director

Naina Lal Kidwai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jia Ai (Allen) Zhang

Non Executive Director

Wenjie Zhang

Additional Director

Wei Huang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gland Pharma Ltd

Summary

Gland Pharma Ltd was incorporated as Gland Pharma Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 20, 1978 and was granted the certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Gland Pharma Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 5, 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad consequent upon change of name and conversion into a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing injectable formulations.The company is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies by revenue in the United States from 2014 to 2019. The company has 8 manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four finished formulations facilities with a total of 23 production lines and three API facilities. The company sells products primarily under a business to business (B2B) model in over 60 countries as of March 31, 2022, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and the Rest of the world. The company has a consistent compliance track record with a range of regulatory regimes across these markets. The company also have an extensive track record in complex injectables development, manufacturing and marketing and a close understanding of the related soph
Company FAQs

What is the Gland Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Gland Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1887.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gland Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gland Pharma Ltd is ₹31103.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gland Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gland Pharma Ltd is 28.4 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gland Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gland Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gland Pharma Ltd is ₹1585.7 and ₹2220.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gland Pharma Ltd?

Gland Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.88%, 3 Years at -20.97%, 1 Year at -6.40%, 6 Month at 5.02%, 3 Month at 6.67% and 1 Month at 4.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gland Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gland Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.83 %
Institutions - 39.84 %
Public - 8.32 %

