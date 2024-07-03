Summary

Gland Pharma Ltd was incorporated as Gland Pharma Private Limited, a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 on March 20, 1978 and was granted the certificate of incorporation by Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Gland Pharma Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 5, 1994 and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 1995 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad consequent upon change of name and conversion into a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing injectable formulations.The company is one of the fastest growing generic injectables-focused companies by revenue in the United States from 2014 to 2019. The company has 8 manufacturing facilities in India, comprising four finished formulations facilities with a total of 23 production lines and three API facilities. The company sells products primarily under a business to business (B2B) model in over 60 countries as of March 31, 2022, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and the Rest of the world. The company has a consistent compliance track record with a range of regulatory regimes across these markets. The company also have an extensive track record in complex injectables development, manufacturing and marketing and a close understanding of the related soph

