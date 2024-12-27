iifl-logo-icon 1
Gland Pharma Ltd Key Ratios

1,679.2
(0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.08

31.5

Op profit growth

15.96

36.29

EBIT growth

21.33

33.81

Net profit growth

21.53

28.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

34.31

37.6

36.28

EBIT margin

36.89

38.64

37.97

Net profit margin

27.53

28.79

29.35

RoCE

24.51

27.53

RoNW

4.63

5.21

RoA

4.57

5.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

73.75

60.94

49.88

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

67.03

54.9

43.77

Book value per share

435.63

360.84

235.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.32

40.65

P/CEPS

48.76

45.13

P/B

7.5

6.86

EV/EBIDTA

29.19

26.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.13

-25.31

-22.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.39

67.07

Inventory days

102.05

107.06

Creditor days

-56.54

-57.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-309.76

-392.32

-139.24

Net debt / equity

-0.43

-0.5

-0.36

Net debt / op. profit

-2.04

-2.3

-1.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.92

-43.08

-41.85

Employee costs

-7.69

-8.99

-10.54

Other costs

-10.06

-10.32

-11.32

Gland Pharma : related Articles

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

Sintilimab is marketed in China as TYVYT (sintilimab injectable) and was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

5 Nov 2024|10:50 AM

Gland Pharma stock has gained a total of 12% in the last one year, and 7.37% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

5 Aug 2024|11:20 AM

The inspection concluded with three 483 observations. Gland Pharma clarified that these observations are procedural and not related to data integrity or repeat issues.

