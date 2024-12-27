Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.08
31.5
Op profit growth
15.96
36.29
EBIT growth
21.33
33.81
Net profit growth
21.53
28.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
34.31
37.6
36.28
EBIT margin
36.89
38.64
37.97
Net profit margin
27.53
28.79
29.35
RoCE
24.51
27.53
RoNW
4.63
5.21
RoA
4.57
5.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
73.75
60.94
49.88
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
67.03
54.9
43.77
Book value per share
435.63
360.84
235.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.32
40.65
P/CEPS
48.76
45.13
P/B
7.5
6.86
EV/EBIDTA
29.19
26.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.13
-25.31
-22.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.39
67.07
Inventory days
102.05
107.06
Creditor days
-56.54
-57.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-309.76
-392.32
-139.24
Net debt / equity
-0.43
-0.5
-0.36
Net debt / op. profit
-2.04
-2.3
-1.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.92
-43.08
-41.85
Employee costs
-7.69
-8.99
-10.54
Other costs
-10.06
-10.32
-11.32
