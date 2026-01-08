Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The IT business has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cognition to expand the deployment of Devin, Cognition’s AI software agent, across global enterprises. As part of this partnership, Infosys will roll out Devin across its internal engineering systems and integrate it into client delivery models. This will integrate Cognition’s autonomous engineering capabilities with Infosys Topaz Fabric.

Tata Steel: The company posted its best-ever quarterly results for the December 2025 period. The business witnessed an increase of 6.34 Million Tonnes. This was 12% higher on a year-on-year basis. This was fueled by better output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Cipla Limited: The pharma business reported that the recent inspectional observations in Form 483 issued by USFDA relates to Pharmathen International SA. The business said that it is currently evaluating the impact of these observations and will keep the stock exchanges posted on any developments.

Adani Green Energy: The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd has entered into a power and tripartite pact for supply of 20.80 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Limited. The power will be supplied through a 25 MW solar unit and a 20.80 MW wind unit at Khavda, Gujarat.

Gland Pharma: The business announced that it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The approval is for its abbreviated new drug application for olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution USP, 0.7% (OTC).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com