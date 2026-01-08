iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

8 Jan 2026 , 07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The IT business has entered into a strategic collaboration with Cognition to expand the deployment of Devin, Cognition’s AI software agent, across global enterprises. As part of this partnership, Infosys will roll out Devin across its internal engineering systems and integrate it into client delivery models. This will integrate Cognition’s autonomous engineering capabilities with Infosys Topaz Fabric. 

Tata Steel: The company posted its best-ever quarterly results for the December 2025 period. The business witnessed an increase of 6.34 Million Tonnes. This was 12% higher on a year-on-year basis. This was fueled by better output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Cipla Limited: The pharma business reported that the recent inspectional observations in Form 483 issued by USFDA relates to Pharmathen International SA. The business said that it is currently evaluating the impact of these observations and will keep the stock exchanges posted on any developments.

Adani Green Energy: The company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Ltd has entered into a power and tripartite pact for supply of 20.80 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass Limited. The power will be supplied through a 25 MW solar unit and a 20.80 MW wind unit at Khavda, Gujarat.

Gland Pharma: The business announced that it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. The approval is for its abbreviated new drug application for olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution USP, 0.7% (OTC).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

RailTel bags ₹101.82 Crore order from IT Infra services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|02:28 PM
Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

Adani Green inks pact to supply 20.80 MW hybrid power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|11:25 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2026|07:31 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 7th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2026|07:05 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net advances jumps ~16% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.