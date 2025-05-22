Gland Pharma Q4 Net Profit Declines 3.1% to ₹186.5 Crore; Revenue Down 7.3% YoY

Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday posted 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Its net profit was at ₹186.5 crore as against ₹192.4 crore in the year-ago quarter of FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

Its EBITDA in the quarter fell 3.1% to ₹347.5 crore from ₹358.6 crore a year ago. Despite the slide in earnings, EBITDA margin came in at 24.4% from 23.3% in the year-ago period.

R&D spend for Q4 was ₹50.3 crore, 4.9% of Q4 revenue. For the year, R&D investments were ₹192.2 crore or 4.7% of revenue, consistent with the company’s continued emphasis on product development.

Product launches and pipeline updates

During Q4, Gland Pharma introduced four new molecules latanoprost, midazolam bags RTU, dexamethasone and new strengths of vancomycin. That took the total number of product launches in FY25 to 31.

During Q4FY25, the company filed five ANDAs and received seven approvals. For the complete 12 months, Gland filed 24 ANDAs and obtained 32 approvals. To the end of March 2025, the company had filed 371 ANDAs in the US, with 318 approved and 53 pending.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25. The payment of the dividend must be approved by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

