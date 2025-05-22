iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gland Pharma Q4 Net Profit Declines 3.1% to ₹186.5 Crore; Revenue Down 7.3% YoY

22 May 2025 , 08:49 AM

Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday posted 3.1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Its net profit was at ₹186.5 crore as against ₹192.4 crore in the year-ago quarter of FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% YoY to ₹1,424.9 crore from ₹1,537.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

Its EBITDA in the quarter fell 3.1% to ₹347.5 crore from ₹358.6 crore a year ago. Despite the slide in earnings, EBITDA margin came in at 24.4% from 23.3% in the year-ago period.

R&D spend for Q4 was ₹50.3 crore, 4.9% of Q4 revenue. For the year, R&D investments were ₹192.2 crore or 4.7% of revenue, consistent with the company’s continued emphasis on product development.

Product launches and pipeline updates

During Q4, Gland Pharma introduced four new molecules latanoprost, midazolam bags RTU, dexamethasone and new strengths of vancomycin. That took the total number of product launches in FY25 to 31.

During Q4FY25, the company filed five ANDAs and received seven approvals. For the complete 12 months, Gland filed 24 ANDAs and obtained 32 approvals. To the end of March 2025, the company had filed 371 ANDAs in the US, with 318 approved and 53 pending.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25. The payment of the dividend must be approved by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • earnings
  • Gland Pharma
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 News
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.