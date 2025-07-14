iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 14th July 2025

14 Jul 2025 , 06:30 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Avenue Supermarts: The posted lacklustre results for the quarter ended June 2025. The company said that its net profit remained marginally flat at ₹773 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹774 Crore. The business posted a revenue of ₹16,359.70 Crore. This was 16.30% higher on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA registered a growth of 6.4% to ₹1,299 Crore.

BEML: The state-owned business announced that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on July 21, 2025 to consider a stock split, a sub-division of its equity shares. This will be the first stock-split announced by the company ever since its incorporation.

Gland Pharma: The pharma business said that its Pashamylaram facility has secured GMP certification from the Danish Medicines Agency. The approval covers aseptic powder formulations for injection, infusion, and inhalation. This shall cover markets outside the European Economic Area. 

NCC Limited: The infrastructure company announced that it has received a major contract worth ₹2,269 Crore (excluding GST). The business received this order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The order is for construction of Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232. 

Castrol India: The company announced that it has received a favourable ruling from CESTAT in ₹4,131 Crore dispute with the Maharashtra Sales Tax Department over alleged inter-state sales.

