Gland Pharma Stock Gains 7% as Q3 Revenue Climbs 22.5% to ₹1,695.3 Crore

Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 7.18% as of 12:15 PM on Thursday, January 29, following the announcement of the company’s December quarter results after market hours on Wednesday.

Revenue for the December quarter increased 22.5 percent year on year to ₹1,695.3 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 14 percent compared to the September quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation for the quarter rose 21 percent year on year.

Net profit for the quarter increased 27 percent compared to the year ago period. EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 25.7 percent during the quarter, compared with 26 percent reported a year earlier.

The company reported growth across all three key geographies during the quarter. The US business recorded a 19 percent year on year growth and continued to remain the largest contributor to the company’s overall revenue.

The India business posted a 32 percent year on year increase in revenue during the December quarter. The European business reported a 54 percent year on year surge in topline during the quarter. On a quarter on quarter basis, revenue from the India business grew 12 percent, while the European business recorded a 43 percent increase. The US business reported a 5 percent sequential growth during the quarter.

During the earnings call, the management said that new contracts secured in the US market have started contributing to the company’s financial performance. The company said margins for Cenexi improved to 2.9 percent during the quarter. Looking ahead, the management said it sees the emerging GLP drug opportunity as a key growth driver for the next financial year.

