iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Gland Pharma Stock Gains 7% as Q3 Revenue Climbs 22.5% to ₹1,695.3 Crore

29 Jan 2026 , 12:20 PM

Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 7.18% as of 12:15 PM on Thursday, January 29, following the announcement of the company’s December quarter results after market hours on Wednesday.

Revenue for the December quarter increased 22.5 percent year on year to ₹1,695.3 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 14 percent compared to the September quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation for the quarter rose 21 percent year on year.

Net profit for the quarter increased 27 percent compared to the year ago period. EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 25.7 percent during the quarter, compared with 26 percent reported a year earlier.

The company reported growth across all three key geographies during the quarter. The US business recorded a 19 percent year on year growth and continued to remain the largest contributor to the company’s overall revenue.

The India business posted a 32 percent year on year increase in revenue during the December quarter. The European business reported a 54 percent year on year surge in topline during the quarter. On a quarter on quarter basis, revenue from the India business grew 12 percent, while the European business recorded a 43 percent increase. The US business reported a 5 percent sequential growth during the quarter.

During the earnings call, the management said that new contracts secured in the US market have started contributing to the company’s financial performance. The company said margins for Cenexi improved to 2.9 percent during the quarter. Looking ahead, the management said it sees the emerging GLP drug opportunity as a key growth driver for the next financial year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Gland Pharma
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Share market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:52 PM
Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:14 PM
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.