By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Gland Pharma gets USFDA approval for blood pressure drug

4 Jun 2025 , 03:34 PM

Gland Pharma Limited’s share price gained as much as 3% in Wednesday’s intraday session after the company announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a blood pressure treatment drug.

At around 3.19 PM, Gland Pharma was trading 2.25% higher at ₹1,624.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,588.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,638, and ₹1,588.40, respectively.

In its filing with the bourses, the company stated that it has received approval from the US drug regulator for Angiotensin II Acetate injection, 2.5 mg/mL. As per the company, this drug can be used for treatment of blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

The approved drug is the generic equivalent of GIAPREZA, a drug developed by La Jolla Pharma LLC. 

The new drug can be used for the treatment of increasing blood pressure in adults who experience septic or other forms of distributive shock, stated the company.

Gland Pharma also established that its version is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug.

Additionally, Gland Pharma has the exclusive First-To-File (FTF) status for stated products. Hence, Gland Pharma has 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US market.

