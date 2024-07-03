Gland Pharma Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,127.27
2,839.59
3,297.69
2,575.13
1,998
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,127.27
2,839.59
3,297.69
2,575.13
1,998
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.09
201.52
158.7
87.56
92.97
Total Income
4,255.36
3,041.11
3,456.4
2,662.69
2,090.97
Total Expenditure
3,152.85
1,983.25
2,135.9
1,600.58
1,282.4
PBIDT
1,102.51
1,057.87
1,320.5
1,062.12
808.57
Interest
16.24
5.24
3.21
2.39
6.71
PBDT
1,086.27
1,052.63
1,317.29
1,059.73
801.86
Depreciation
251.96
109.19
79.22
73.86
70.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
245.58
233.37
307.62
250.51
184.99
Deferred Tax
8.69
7.7
4.69
-1.19
-31.7
Reported Profit After Tax
580.04
702.36
925.76
736.55
578.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
580.04
702.36
925.76
736.55
578.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
580.04
702.36
925.76
736.55
578.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.22
42.67
56.41
47.12
37.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.47
16.47
16.43
16.33
15.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.71
37.25
40.04
41.24
40.46
PBDTM(%)
26.31
37.06
39.94
41.15
40.13
PATM(%)
14.05
24.73
28.07
28.6
28.93
