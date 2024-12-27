iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gland Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

1,677
(0.15%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:57 AM

Gland Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Appointment of Ms. Wei Huang as Additional Director w.e.f November 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 07, 2024
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider and recommend the payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Satnam Singh Loomba as Chief Operating Officer
Board Meeting14 Feb 202411 Jan 2024
Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Gland Pharma: Related News

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

Mankind Pharma inks pact to commercialise Sintilimab in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

Sintilimab is marketed in China as TYVYT (sintilimab injectable) and was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Read More
Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

Gland Pharma Sees Q2 Profit Drop, Revenue Rise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|10:50 AM

Gland Pharma stock has gained a total of 12% in the last one year, and 7.37% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Read More
Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

Gland Pharma faces FDA inspection, gets 3 observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|11:20 AM

The inspection concluded with three 483 observations. Gland Pharma clarified that these observations are procedural and not related to data integrity or repeat issues.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gland Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.