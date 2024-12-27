|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Appointment of Ms. Wei Huang as Additional Director w.e.f November 04, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 07, 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider and recommend the payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Satnam Singh Loomba as Chief Operating Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Gland Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Sintilimab is marketed in China as TYVYT (sintilimab injectable) and was co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
Gland Pharma stock has gained a total of 12% in the last one year, and 7.37% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.Read More
The inspection concluded with three 483 observations. Gland Pharma clarified that these observations are procedural and not related to data integrity or repeat issues.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.