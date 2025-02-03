Gland Pharma Q3 Profit Rises 6.7% YoY

Gland Pharma reported a 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for Q3 FY25, at ₹204.7 crore, compared to ₹191.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 10.4% YoY to ₹1,384 crore, down from ₹1,545.2 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased by 1% YoY to ₹360 crore, compared to ₹356.4 crore in the previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 26% from 23.1% in Q3 FY24, which is more cost-efficient.

13 new molecules were launched, including chlorpromazine, dexamethasone, phenylephrine, phytonadione, and diphenhydramine. Four new ANDAs were filed and eight approvals received during the quarter.

Total US ANDA filings are at 366, 312 approvals, and 54 pending. Product registrations globally stand at 1,736 in various international markets.

R&D expense in the quarter came in at ₹437 million. This works to 4.3% of total revenues.

EIRs were obtained for the Hyderabad, Dundigal and Pashamylaram facilities by US FDA post their successful closure. Capital expenditures incurred during the quarter stood at ₹1,379 million. Capital expenditures primarily go into the upgrade and expansion process.

ANSM, France’s health authority had conducted an unscheduled visitation at the site of Cenexi Fontenay situated in Paris resulting in some loss of production that was initially set up on site. A new high-capacity ampoule line at Fontenay started operations, increasing ampoule production capacity by 40-50 million units, which is expected to improve customer service.

Commercial production of a new inactivated vaccine and an ophthalmic gel started in December 2024 at the Hérouville site in Normandy. The company intends to scale it up gradually in 2025. A new line of pre-filled syringes is being installed at Cenexi, which is expected to come on stream later in the year and significantly increase production capacity.

The Braine-l’Alleud site in Belgium has been impacted by a lyophilizer (freeze dryer) breakdown that has caused delays in production, and operations are expected to stabilize in H1 FY26. Cenexi is targeting positive EBITDA in the next fiscal year, with revenue growth expected to be more than €200 million.