Top Stocks for Today - 4th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Chemicals: The chemical major announced a net loss of ₹21 Crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. In Q3FY24, the company reported a net profit of ₹194 Crore in previous fiscal’s third quarter. The company logged a decline of 3.8% in its revenue from operations at ₹3,590 Crore.

Power Grid: The company announced a dip in its Q3 revenue and net profit. The company posted a net profit of ₹4,028.30 Crore in the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,233 Crore. The operating EBITDA of the company fell 6.9% to ₹9,537.90 Crore.

Welspun Enterprises: On Friday, the company announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024, and logged a net profit of ₹77.50 Crore, up by 13.4% y-o-y. It reported an increase of 22.70% in its revenue from operations at ₹866.90 Crore, against the previous corresponding quarter of ₹706.70 Crore.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The real estate developer secured a contract worth ₹950 Crore for redevelopment of 3 residential colonies in Mumbai. The project is located in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Gland Pharma: The pharma player announced a jump of 6.7% on a year-on-year basis in its Q3 net profit to ₹204.70 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the company reported a net profit of ₹191.90 Crore.

