Summary

Welspun Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as MSK Projects (India) Limited on December 20, 1994. The Company name was changed to Welspun Projects Limited in 2011 and again to Welspun Enterprises Limited in 2014-15. The Company is engaged in road and water infrastructure development (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis). It is also engaged in carrying out Operation and Maintenance (O&M) activities for the transportation sector projects.Welspun Enterprises Limited, is a part of the USD 2.7 Billion Welspun Group. The Company has been offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals and water retaining structures. It has been undertaking the projects for residential township, industrial projects, and infrastructure development projects specially road sector on build-operate and transfer (BOT) basis. They are also serving and executing industrial projects for various large scales private as well as public sector companies engaged in the business of petrochemical, fertilizers, pharmaceutical, mining etc.The company has also ventured into water distribution projects and other surface transport projects involving construction of public utilities. MSK Projects is presently implementing a project which is arguably the second project in the country involving construction of dedicated water supply infrastruc

