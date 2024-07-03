Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹645
Prev. Close₹639.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,246.33
Day's High₹654.85
Day's Low₹605.05
52 Week's High₹653.45
52 Week's Low₹281.55
Book Value₹186.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,445.32
P/E29.93
EPS21.34
Divi. Yield0.46
Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.Read More
The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.51
149.98
149.78
148.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,285.75
2,314.85
1,744.39
1,669.98
Net Worth
2,422.26
2,464.83
1,894.17
1,818.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,306.94
1,410.19
1,760.05
997.2
yoy growth (%)
-7.32
-19.87
76.49
241.94
Raw materials
-63.71
-6.05
-8.62
-14.15
As % of sales
4.87
0.42
0.48
1.41
Employee costs
-108.57
-80.78
-83.99
-49.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
116
141.05
214.07
138.49
Depreciation
-12.42
-12.25
-19.44
-19.62
Tax paid
-22.56
-33.6
-54.73
-42.92
Working capital
152.99
78.76
343.99
-109.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.32
-19.87
76.49
241.94
Op profit growth
-14.65
-18.15
193.08
-334.94
EBIT growth
-8.67
-22.49
63.63
189.99
Net profit growth
-13.03
-32.56
45.19
153.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,872.28
2,758.19
1,342.33
1,529.51
1,807.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,872.28
2,758.19
1,342.33
1,529.51
1,807.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
191.03
668.07
103.32
142.01
111.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,603.2
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
410.45
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
57.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,195.5
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
87.85
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Balkrishan Goenka
Independent Director
M K Tandon
Director
Rajesh Mandawewala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Pakhare
Independent Director
Aruna Sharma
Independent Director
Raghav Chandra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
DIPALI BALKRISHAN GOENKA
Independent Director
Anoop Kumar Mittal
Independent Director
Sudhir Mital
Managing Director
Sandeep Garg
Reports by Welspun Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Welspun Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as MSK Projects (India) Limited on December 20, 1994. The Company name was changed to Welspun Projects Limited in 2011 and again to Welspun Enterprises Limited in 2014-15. The Company is engaged in road and water infrastructure development (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis). It is also engaged in carrying out Operation and Maintenance (O&M) activities for the transportation sector projects.Welspun Enterprises Limited, is a part of the USD 2.7 Billion Welspun Group. The Company has been offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals and water retaining structures. It has been undertaking the projects for residential township, industrial projects, and infrastructure development projects specially road sector on build-operate and transfer (BOT) basis. They are also serving and executing industrial projects for various large scales private as well as public sector companies engaged in the business of petrochemical, fertilizers, pharmaceutical, mining etc.The company has also ventured into water distribution projects and other surface transport projects involving construction of public utilities. MSK Projects is presently implementing a project which is arguably the second project in the country involving construction of dedicated water supply infrastruc
Read More
The Welspun Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹610.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is ₹8445.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is 29.93 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is ₹281.55 and ₹653.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welspun Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.41%, 3 Years at 88.63%, 1 Year at 94.04%, 6 Month at 32.28%, 3 Month at 13.87% and 1 Month at 15.72%.
