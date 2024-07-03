iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Enterprises Ltd Share Price

610.15
(-4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open645
  • Day's High654.85
  • 52 Wk High653.45
  • Prev. Close639.25
  • Day's Low605.05
  • 52 Wk Low 281.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,246.33
  • P/E29.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.24
  • EPS21.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,445.32
  • Div. Yield0.46
No Records Found

Welspun Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

645

Prev. Close

639.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2,246.33

Day's High

654.85

Day's Low

605.05

52 Week's High

653.45

52 Week's Low

281.55

Book Value

186.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,445.32

P/E

29.93

EPS

21.34

Divi. Yield

0.46

Welspun Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Welspun Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Welspun Enterprises' net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.51%

Non-Promoter- 9.73%

Institutions: 9.73%

Non-Institutions: 34.37%

Custodian: 1.37%

Share Price

Welspun Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

136.51

149.98

149.78

148.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,285.75

2,314.85

1,744.39

1,669.98

Net Worth

2,422.26

2,464.83

1,894.17

1,818.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,306.94

1,410.19

1,760.05

997.2

yoy growth (%)

-7.32

-19.87

76.49

241.94

Raw materials

-63.71

-6.05

-8.62

-14.15

As % of sales

4.87

0.42

0.48

1.41

Employee costs

-108.57

-80.78

-83.99

-49.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

116

141.05

214.07

138.49

Depreciation

-12.42

-12.25

-19.44

-19.62

Tax paid

-22.56

-33.6

-54.73

-42.92

Working capital

152.99

78.76

343.99

-109.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.32

-19.87

76.49

241.94

Op profit growth

-14.65

-18.15

193.08

-334.94

EBIT growth

-8.67

-22.49

63.63

189.99

Net profit growth

-13.03

-32.56

45.19

153.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,872.28

2,758.19

1,342.33

1,529.51

1,807.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,872.28

2,758.19

1,342.33

1,529.51

1,807.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

191.03

668.07

103.32

142.01

111.84

Welspun Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,603.2

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

410.45

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

57.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,195.5

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

87.85

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welspun Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Balkrishan Goenka

Independent Director

M K Tandon

Director

Rajesh Mandawewala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Pakhare

Independent Director

Aruna Sharma

Independent Director

Raghav Chandra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

DIPALI BALKRISHAN GOENKA

Independent Director

Anoop Kumar Mittal

Independent Director

Sudhir Mital

Managing Director

Sandeep Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Welspun Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as MSK Projects (India) Limited on December 20, 1994. The Company name was changed to Welspun Projects Limited in 2011 and again to Welspun Enterprises Limited in 2014-15. The Company is engaged in road and water infrastructure development (Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis). It is also engaged in carrying out Operation and Maintenance (O&M) activities for the transportation sector projects.Welspun Enterprises Limited, is a part of the USD 2.7 Billion Welspun Group. The Company has been offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals and water retaining structures. It has been undertaking the projects for residential township, industrial projects, and infrastructure development projects specially road sector on build-operate and transfer (BOT) basis. They are also serving and executing industrial projects for various large scales private as well as public sector companies engaged in the business of petrochemical, fertilizers, pharmaceutical, mining etc.The company has also ventured into water distribution projects and other surface transport projects involving construction of public utilities. MSK Projects is presently implementing a project which is arguably the second project in the country involving construction of dedicated water supply infrastruc
Company FAQs

What is the Welspun Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Welspun Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹610.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is ₹8445.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welspun Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is 29.93 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is ₹281.55 and ₹653.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welspun Enterprises Ltd?

Welspun Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.41%, 3 Years at 88.63%, 1 Year at 94.04%, 6 Month at 32.28%, 3 Month at 13.87% and 1 Month at 15.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welspun Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welspun Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.51 %
Institutions - 9.74 %
Public - 34.38 %

